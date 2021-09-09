War of Tomorrow, the official trailer of the Amazon Prime Video film with Chris Pratt

Amazon Prime Video today released the official trailer de The war of tomorrow, the new science fiction film with Chris Pratt. The film follows the events of a handful of men who travel into the future to exterminate an alien race and rewrite the destiny of humanity. The film will be available on Amazon Prime Video on July 2nd.

Amazon has released the official trailer for the new science fiction movie with Chris Pratt named The war of tomorrow. The film is directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean. In the cast to join Pratt we find Yvonne Strahovski, JK Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Keith Powers.

This is the plot of the film taken from the press release: “In The Tomorrow War, the world is in shock when a group of time travelers arrive from 2051 to deliver an urgent message: in thirty years the human race will be on the verge of losing a global war. against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is that present day soldiers and civilians will be transported to the future and join the battle. Among the recruits is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Pratt). Determined to save the world for his young daughter, Dan joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (JK Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet. “

The war of tomorrow will be available from 2 July exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.