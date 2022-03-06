War Russia and Ukraine | What is NATO and what was it created for, what countries make up NATO: questions and answers about NATO in Spanish | Univision World News

As Russia’s offensive in Ukraine continues and images of the destruction of civilian areas and the exodus of citizens to neighboring countries are repeated, many hope that the Western countries that have criticized Vladimir Putin’s military action so much will act in defense of the Ukrainians, a nation that does not have the military capacity to confront its powerful neighbor to the north.
Despite the sanctions and condemnations for the actions of the Russians, the Western allies organized within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) remain on the sidelines. President Putin has said that any intervention of these in the field of aid to the Ukrainians will be seen as an act of belligerence. Even if they decided to establish a no-fly zone to protect the civilian population.
But NATO has made it clear that it will not establish that exclusion zone and, as President Joe Biden has already said, it will not send troops to Ukraine. It has only reinforced its presence in countries bordering Russia, such as Poland, Lithuania, Latvia or Estonia.
Some say that the current situation that puts Europe’s security and stability at risk is one of the scenarios for which NATO was created. Others acknowledge that their intervention in the conflict would aggravate matters to the point of bringing the planet to the brink of a new world war, and potentially a nuclear conflagration.
What is NATO and why was it created?
It is a military alliance was formed in 1949 as a response to what was perceived as the threat of expansion of communism of the now defunct Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.
This agreement initially included 12 countries: United States, Canada, Belgium, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the United Kingdom.
And what was NATO created for? After the destruction of much of Europe in World War II (ended in 1945), European countries sought to rebuild and build security. And the NATO was created with the aim of providing that collective security in the face of the growing influence that the Soviet Union projected in those years..
NATO sought to provide “guarantees” against the possibility that Germany might revive imperial aspirations against neighboring countries on the continent or that the Soviet Union might intend to extend its power further west.
What are the functions of NATO?
NATO’s main function is “collective defence”which means that the members agree to give mutual aid in case any of the nations of the alliance is attacked.
NATO’s principle is that “an attack against one or several of its members is considered an attack against all”point considered in the Article 5 of the 1949 Treaty.
NATO defines that its purpose is to guarantee “freedom and security of its members through political and military means” and that in the first instance it seeks the diplomatic resolution of disputes and that if that does not work, it activates “military power”.
What was the Soviet response to NATO in the Cold War?
The response from the east came on May 14, 1955 with the creation of the Warsaw Treaty Organization, also called the Warsaw Pact.
What was the Warsaw Pact? It was a political and military alliance between the Soviet Union and Eastern European countries formed as a counterweight to NATO.
The initial signatories were the Soviet Union, Albania, Poland, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, and the German Democratic Republic.
The members had a commitment to defend each other if they were attacked. They had also agreed not to interfere in the internal affairs of their members, but the Soviet Union ended up controlling most of the decisions.
NATO and the Warsaw Pact maintained a delicate concord and a tense world peace during the Cold War. At the end of the 1980s and beginning of the 90s, the political changes in the countries of the communist sphere and the subsequent 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union they also collapsed the Warsaw Pact.
What countries make up NATO?
Following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, several former Warsaw Pact countries became members of NATO.
In total there are now 30 members, as seen in this is the map:
Who rules in NATO?
The NATO organization has two main arms: one political and civil, and the other military.
General secretary: is NATO’s main international civilian public office. That position is currently held by Jens Stoltenberg. He is responsible for leading the consultation and decision-making process in the alliance and the main spokesperson.
NATO Headquarters: Each member country has a delegation and an ambassador at NATO’s political headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, representing the government of your country.
The NAC: The North Atlantic Council (NAC) It is the main decision-making body political decisions of NATO. Each member country has a representative.
On the military side: When political decisions have military implications, “The key actors involved are: the Military Committee, made up of the Chiefs of Defense of the member countries; the International General Staff, the executive body of the Military Committee; and the military command structure, made up of Allied Command Operations and Command Transformation Ally”, details NATO.
NATO has very few standing forces of its own and when the NAC agrees to launch an operation, “members contribute military forces on a voluntary basis.” These forces then return to their countries once the mission is complete.
Does NATO have its own army?
NATO does not have its own army, but is organized according to the forces of its member countries. The US has criticized other member states for not giving their fair share. The US has the largest military budget in the entire alliance. NATO requires each member to invest at least 2% of its GDP in defense, but most members do not reach that number.
Why does NATO not intervene in Ukraine?
At least part of the current war Russia has launched on Ukrainian soil is explained by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s wishes that ex-Soviet countries not join NATO.
The alliance does not act in Ukraine because the country is not a member of NATO. But the Kiev government has expressed a desire to be part of the alliance and Putin considers this a threat at the very gates of his country. Putin wants to ban Ukraine joins the ‘western world’ and becomes part of NATO.
Putin also said, before invading Ukraine, that he wants NATO to withdraw its forces from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and Poland, and to go back to the limits of 1997, when it was not integrated by any country of the former Eastern Bloc. Although Ukraine is not a member of NATO, the alliance provides strategic advice.
NATO has no troops in Ukraine and no plans to send them, sending troops would mean an all-out confrontation with Russia that would have wide-scale consequences. For the same reason, NATO also did not impose a no-fly zone, which functions as a ‘prohibition’ for Russian planes to fly over certain areas of Ukraine to avoid attacks.
However, as President Joe Biden said in the State of the Union days ago, the alliance is going to defend every meter of the countries that make it up. Therefore, in the face of Russia’s escalation, NATO has increased its troop presence in eastern member states, especially in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.