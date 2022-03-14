War Russia – Ukraine | Brent Renaud: Russian troops shoot dead American journalist for The New York Times in Irpin, according to Kiev police | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | WORLD

An American journalist was shot dead and another, of the same nationality, was wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a northwestern suburb of Kiev, where Ukrainian forces are fighting Russian troops. The fatal victim is Brent Renaud, a 50-year-old photographer and freelance documentary filmmaker from New York who became the first foreign communication professional to die since the Russian invasion of Ukraineon February 24.
A journalist from the Ukrainian public broadcaster was killed on March 1 during the Russian shelling of the television tower in Kiev.
The two Americans were hit by bullets while driving with a Ukrainian civilian.who was also injured, Danylo Shapovalov, a doctor from Ukraine’s territorial defense who treated the victims, told AFP.
Renaud “received a bullet in the neck and died instantly”Shapovalov assured.
An AFP journalist saw the body of the victim, who was carrying his identity documents, including a New York Times accreditation.
In a statement, the American newspaper specified that this “talented” journalist had worked in the past, the last time in 2015, but that he no longer collaborated for that medium in Ukraine.
“They kept shooting”
The other reporter injured, John Arredondorecounted what had happened to them in a video recorded from the hospital where he was transferred, which he published on social networks.
“We had gone to film the refugees leaving the area. We got into a vehicle and someone offered to take us to the other side of the bridge.”bill.
“We passed a checkpoint and they started shooting at us. The driver turned around and they kept shooting.”he added, without specifying from which side the shots could have come.
Ukrainian authorities were quick to accuse Russian forces of shooting the journalists, but it is not immediately clear where the shots came from.
AFP journalists who were in the area on Sunday heard artillery and small arms fire.
“We are consulting the Ukrainians to determine how this happened”Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to US President Joe Biden, told US channel CBS, calling the death “shocking and horrible.”
“Russian forces in Ukraine must immediately cease all violence against journalists and civilians, and whoever killed Renaud must be held accountable.”tweeted the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).
Renaudalso a writer, was from Little Rock, Arkansas, according to the website of the Nieman Foundation for Journalism, linked primarily to Harvard University, which awarded him a scholarship in 2019.
Additionally, he worked on numerous documentary projects with his brother Craig, covering topics as diverse as the refugee crisis in Central America, political demonstrations in Egypt, and countering extremism in Africa and the Middle East.
Both won the Peabody Award in 2015 for a documentary series about a school for troubled children in Chicago.
Recently, Renaud he had worked at a Black Lives Matter protest in Harrison, Arkansas, known as a sanctuary for white supremacists. His work was published by the Boston Globe.
