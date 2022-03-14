War Russia – Ukraine | Brent Renaud: Russian troops shoot dead American journalist for The New York Times in Irpin, according to Kiev police | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | WORLD

An American journalist was shot dead and another, of the same nationality, was wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a northwestern suburb of Kiev, where Ukrainian forces are fighting Russian troops. The fatal victim is Brent Renaud, a 50-year-old photographer and freelance documentary filmmaker from New York who became the first foreign communication professional to die since the Russian invasion of Ukraineon February 24.

A journalist from the Ukrainian public broadcaster was killed on March 1 during the Russian shelling of the television tower in Kiev.

The two Americans were hit by bullets while driving with a Ukrainian civilian.who was also injured, Danylo Shapovalov, a doctor from Ukraine’s territorial defense who treated the victims, told AFP.

Renaud “received a bullet in the neck and died instantly”Shapovalov assured.

Ein 51-jähriger US-Journalist ist heute in Irpin, einem Vorort von Kyiv, getötet worden. Sein Kollege de el, mit dem er unterwegs war, konnte verletzt gerettet werden. Das Video, das wir unter der Brücke aufgenommen haben, zeigt die Evakuierung des verletzten Kollegen. pic.twitter.com/TemuQaUL50 — Paul Ronzheimer (@ronzheimer) March 13, 2022

An AFP journalist saw the body of the victim, who was carrying his identity documents, including a New York Times accreditation.

In a statement, the American newspaper specified that this “talented” journalist had worked in the past, the last time in 2015, but that he no longer collaborated for that medium in Ukraine.

A 51-year-old New York Times correspondent Brent Renaud was shot dead in Irpen today. Another journalist was injured. Now they are trying to take the victim out of the combat zone. pic.twitter.com/7FtazzW819 — KyivPost (@KyivPost) March 13, 2022

“They kept shooting”

The other reporter injured, John Arredondorecounted what had happened to them in a video recorded from the hospital where he was transferred, which he published on social networks.

“We had gone to film the refugees leaving the area. We got into a vehicle and someone offered to take us to the other side of the bridge.”bill.

“We passed a checkpoint and they started shooting at us. The driver turned around and they kept shooting.”he added, without specifying from which side the shots could have come.

“My friend is Brent Renaud and he’s been shot and left behind.” From a hospital bed, Juan Arredondo described his eye-witness account of the attack that killed US journalist Brent Renaud on Sunday while covering the war in Ukraine https://t.co/oVrhBqLQdt pic.twitter.com/8XQAKr4oaG —Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 13, 2022

Ukrainian authorities were quick to accuse Russian forces of shooting the journalists, but it is not immediately clear where the shots came from.

AFP journalists who were in the area on Sunday heard artillery and small arms fire.

“We are consulting the Ukrainians to determine how this happened”Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to US President Joe Biden, told US channel CBS, calling the death “shocking and horrible.”

“Russian forces in Ukraine must immediately cease all violence against journalists and civilians, and whoever killed Renaud must be held accountable.”tweeted the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).

.@nytimes is deeply saddened to learn of the death of an American journalist in Ukraine, Brent Renaud.

Brent was a talented photographer and filmmaker, but he was not on assignment for @nytimes in Ukraine.

Full statement is here. pic.twitter.com/bRcrnNDacQ — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) March 13, 2022

Renaudalso a writer, was from Little Rock, Arkansas, according to the website of the Nieman Foundation for Journalism, linked primarily to Harvard University, which awarded him a scholarship in 2019.

Additionally, he worked on numerous documentary projects with his brother Craig, covering topics as diverse as the refugee crisis in Central America, political demonstrations in Egypt, and countering extremism in Africa and the Middle East.

Both won the Peabody Award in 2015 for a documentary series about a school for troubled children in Chicago.

Recently, Renaud he had worked at a Black Lives Matter protest in Harrison, Arkansas, known as a sanctuary for white supremacists. His work was published by the Boston Globe.

