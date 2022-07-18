War Russia – Ukraine | Dmitri Medvedev: Former Russian President Says If Ukraine Attacks Crimea, Final Judgment Will Come | Vladimir Putin | Donbas | WORLD

The former president of Russia Dmitri Medvedev, current vice president of the country’s Security Council, warned this Sunday of the arrival of the “final judgment” in case the Ukrainian authorities comply with the threat of attacking the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

“The consequences (of the eventual attack) are obvious. If something similar happens, for all of them the day of reckoning will soon come. It will be very fast and very hard“, said Medvedev during a meeting with World War II veterans in Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad.

In his speech, reported by the RIA Nóvosti agency, Medvedev assured that the objectives of the Russian military campaign, which began last February, “will be met.”

“You can be sure that the objectives of this operation will be met. They are related to the elimination (…) of the existing threats to our country”, said.

According to the former Russian president, they also understand that Western countries that “feed the regime” in kyiv with money and weapons.

Russian senator Andrei Klishas previously advocated the “demilitarization” and the “denazification” of all Ukraine by threats from the authorities of that country to attack crimea.

“The threats (…) to attack crimea or the port of Crimea prove that we must denazify and demilitarize all Ukrainebecause otherwise there will always be a threat to our territory, our citizens and our infrastructure”, Klishas wrote on Telegram.

Sources from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine they did not previously rule out the possibility of using US systems HIMARSwhich kyiv began receiving in June, to attack military targets in crimea.

They may be hit, in particular, the sites of Russian Kalibr missiles, which are often fired from the annexed peninsula, according to the Ukrainian military.

Also the Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said the day before the Crimean bridge, as a source of supply for Russian troops, could become the target of an attack as soon as kyiv has such a “technical possibility”.

Arestovych added that kyiv remains faithful to the promise not to hit targets on Russian territory in case of receiving sophisticated weapons, but stressed that “there are plenty of targets on Russian territory.” Ukraine”.

In this sense, he assured that the first part of the Crimean bridge passes through the territorial waters of Ukraine.

Russian lawmaker Olga Kovitidi today warned kyiv against any attack on crimea.

Kovitidi assured that Moscow realistically assesses the capabilities of the weapons that are delivered to Ukraine by Western countries and also knows the parameters of the systems that could reach the neighboring country in the future.

In any case, he assured, the peninsula is now “unreachable” for the Ukrainian forces.