War Russia – Ukraine | How dangerous is Vladimir Putin for the world? | Univision World News

Russian President Vladimir Putin seems determined to continue his military conquest of Ukraine to the bitter end, no matter the human cost.
But, so far, it has failed to achieve its stated goals of crushing the Ukrainian army and toppling its government, in part because the Ukrainian resistance is proving much tougher than expected.
Is Putin a dangerous ‘wounded tiger’?
But which is more dangerous for the West: a victorious Putin or a ‘wounded tiger’, humiliated and frustrated by his army’s failure to subdue Ukraine and despised internationally as a war criminal?
Beyond Ukraine, analysts fear he could lash out with desperate acts in retaliation.
Aggressors now have new weapons in the toolbox of modern warfare. “In terms of thinking about modern warfare, it’s not just about territorial conquest. It’s what we call hybrid warfare, information warfare, influence operations, propaganda, cyberattacks, ‘ransomware,'” said former US security official United Fiona Hill in a recent interview with CBS.
The danger in the states of the former Soviet Union
It could even turn its attention to the tiny Baltic states of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, as well as Moldova to the south. They were all part of the Soviet Union, and Putin has spoken of his desire to re-establish Russian rule in his former lands.
Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are members of the Western defense alliance NATO, giving them an extra level of protection from Putin’s wrath. But little Moldova, a country of 2.6 million people and famous for its wineries and forests, is not.
Poland already has an acute refugee problem, with the vast majority of fleeing Ukrainians seeking refuge there. If Poland were to supply Ukraine with warplanes, receiving US F-16s as replacements, as has been suggested but ruled out for now by the US, Putin could be driven to retaliate against the West.
The Pentagon rejects Poland’s offer to make its Russian planes available to the US for the defense of Ukraine
Fear that Russia might lash out at other neighbors is changing attitudes in Sweden and Finland, countries that have resisted joining NATO in favor of neutrality.
Finland has an 830-mile (1,340-kilometre) border with Russia and Swedes remember the Cold War, when “the enemy from the East,” as the Soviet Union was known, caused more than one incident.
Where does it stop? Nobody really knows. Perhaps not even Putin himself.
Some experts fear that a desperate Putin could even provoke a nuclear conflict.
“Every time you think, ‘No, I wouldn’t, would I?’ Well, yes, I would,” Hill said. “And he wants us to know that, of course. It’s not that we should be intimidated and scared … We have to prepare for those contingencies and figure out what we’re going to do to avoid them,” she added.
Putin’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week blamed Western countries for escalating the conflict by arming Ukraine. But he dismissed the idea of nuclear war. “I don’t want to believe, and I don’t believe, that I can start a nuclear war,” he said.
The risk of a nuclear conflict with Russia is low, but…
The risk of Russia using nuclear weapons is “incredibly low,” arms control expert Miles Pomper told Univision News. “They have not been used for 75 years. There is a taboo. It would be crossing a line, even for someone like Putin who has been willing to tolerate more risk, it is a step too far,” he added.
Pomper, who is a member of the Center for Nonproliferation Studies of the Middlebury College of California, said what happened in Ukraine was “an added strain, but not a fatal blow” to the international system for preventing nuclear conflict that evolved after the 1962 Cuban missile crisis. At the time, the surprise deployment of nuclear-armed Soviet missiles less than 100 miles from the United States brought the world to the brink of nuclear war.
The system allows US and Russian officials to gauge how close the other side is to launching an attack. That is why US officials a few weeks ago downplayed Russia’s announcement to put its nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, saying they had not seen any willingness to use them.
“No one knows where Putin’s red lines are”
However, “Putin’s not-so-veiled nuclear threats fall outside of stated strategy, making predictions difficult,” according to Nikoloa Sokov, a former Russian Foreign Ministry official who participated in nuclear arms reduction negotiations in The 1990s.
“According to the declared strategy, nuclear weapons are only assigned to defensive scenarios, they have never been assigned to support offensive operations,” said Sokov, who now works in Austria with the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation (VCDNP).
“This is quite terrible because now all the Russian statements and all the planning based on these statements are out of whack… This is why the West has tried to be extra careful: no one knows where Putin’s red lines are,” he added. .
Possibly, Putin’s relationship with China is an obstacle. In January, China pushed for the world’s five big nuclear states to commit not to attack any nuclear-armed nation as part of a new non-proliferation agreement.
The five powers, which also include Russia, France and Britain, said that “none of our nuclear weapons are aimed at each other or at any other state.”
Non-strategic short-range nuclear weapons – those with a range of less than 500 kilometers (310 miles) – have never been covered by any agreement, and Russia has far more than NATO.
Russia has been deploying missiles that can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads, causing confusion.
The risk of an escalation of the conflict within Ukraine
Fears around the use of chemical weapons stemmed from Russian disinformation preceding the war and fears of a “false flag” operation claiming that the Ukrainians had used them. This could be used by Moscow to justify its own use of the banned weapons.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has claimed to have documents showing that biological weapons components were manufactured in Ukrainian laboratories, with funding from the US Department of Defense. The United States and Ukraine dismiss this accusation as “laughable.”
Russia has also claimed that Ukraine has been seeking nuclear weapons. Ironically, Ukraine once had nuclear weapons from the Soviet era, but gave them up in 1994 after gaining independence.
But most leaders, at least for now, believe Putin’s escalation threat is a bluff.
“Let me be clear, this is Putin’s style. He is a verbal terrorist threatening the West with this nuclear option,” Latvian President Egil Levits told British television. “But of course it would be suicide for Russia and I’m sure Putin and the elite don’t want it,” he added.
Finnish Prime Minister Sauli Niinisto has suggested that Putin is playing the West.
“It may be that this irrationality, what we’ve seen, in the end, is rational,” he told PBS NewsHour. “Maybe he wants things to seem irrational, and that’s rationality,” she added.