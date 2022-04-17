War Russia – Ukraine | “Inhuman” situation in Mariupol, almost under total control of Russia | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | WORLD

The situation in the strategic port of Mariupol it is “inhumane”, declared the Ukrainian president on Saturday night Volodymyr Zelenskywhile Russia claims to control almost the entire city and urged the last resisters to surrender.

“The situation in Mariupol is as serious as it can be. Simply inhuman.” said Zelensky in a video, accusing Russia of “deliberately destroying anyone who is” in this city in the sea ​​of ​​azovin the southeast of the country.

The president noted that there were only “two options”: the supply from Western countries of “all the necessary weapons” to break the long siege of Mariupol or “the path of negotiation” in which “the role of allies must be equally decisive”.

His remarks coincided with a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry asking the last Ukrainian soldiers entrenched in a huge metallurgical complex in Mariupol to leave the fight on Sunday at 0600 in Moscow (0300 GMT) and leave the place before 1300 (1000 GMT).

“All those who have abandoned their weapons will have the guarantee of saving their lives (…) It is their only chance”the ministry indicated on Telegram, assuring that this complex is the last focus of resistance in the city.

Before this message, Zelensky had warned that an “elimination” of the military entrenched in Mariupol “It would put an end to any peace negotiations” in this conflict that has already caused five million exiles and seven displaced people.

A man walks with a bicycle in the center of Mariupol on April 12, 2022, as Russian troops intensify a campaign to seize the strategic port city. (Alexander NEMENOV / AFP).

Hunger in Mariupol

This city, with 440,000 inhabitants before the war, is a key target for Moscow and the last obstacle to guarantee their control in the maritime strip that goes from the pro-Russian separatist territories of the donbas to the Crimean peninsula.

After more than 40 days of siege and under constant bombardment, the UN World Food Program estimates that more than 100,000 civilians are on the verge of starvation in Mariupol, where there is also no water or heating.

“There is no food, no water, no medicine,” Zelensky said In an interview. In terms of deaths,Mariupol can be ten times Borodianka”, a small city near kyiv completely destroyed by the Russian invasion, he said.

Although he has reoriented his military campaign to the east and south, Russia has bombed the capital again in recent days after the sinking of its flagship in the Dead Sea, the cruiser Moscowwhat Ukraine claims to have achieved Neptune anti-ship missiles.

Russian soldiers preparing to stand guard in the center of Mariupol, Ukraine, on April 12, 2022. (EFE/EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY).

Moscow denies this version and attributes the sinking to a fire caused by an explosion of ammunition on board, but on Friday it bombed a factory on the outskirts of Kyiv where precisely the missiles were produced Neptune.

And on Saturday it attacked an industrial tank production complex also on the outskirts, killing one person and hospitalizing several, said the capital’s mayor, Vitali Klichkó.

“Long-range, high-precision air-to-ground weapons destroyed buildings of an arms production plant in kyiv”confirmed the Russian Defense Ministry.

Russian attacks on kyiv have been rare since late March, when Russian troops withdrew from the capital region, but the sinking of the Moskva appears to have drawn Moscow’s ire.

Given this situation, Klichkó asked the displaced inhabitants not to return to the city yet and to remain in a “safe place.”

However, on the first day of really spring weather, many took the opportunity to walk around and have a drink on the terraces.

“It’s the first time we’ve come to the center, we wanted to see if the transportation was working and to see people. Looking at people does me a lot of good,” said Nataliya Makrieva, a 43-year-old veterinarian.

Russian soldiers patrol in the Mariupol drama theater, which was bombed by Russia on April 12, 2022. (Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)

armament request

In the east, where the next major battle of this war is expected, Russian forces attacked an oil refinery four kilometers from Lisichansk and continued to bombard cities such as Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city.

And in the south, in the Odessa region, Russia claimed to have shot down “in mid-flight a Ukrainian military transport plane delivering a large batch of weapons supplied to Ukraine by Western countries,” the Defense Ministry said.

Although not directly involved in the conflict, NATO members have provided extensive arms support to Ukraine, which has increased as the war progresses.

Russia warned in a diplomatic note to the United States against sending “more sensitive” weapons to Ukraine, which put “fuel on the fire” and could cause “unforeseeable consequences,” according to The Washington Post.

Even so, Zelensky it multiplies its requests for military shipments, while insisting on the possible use of nuclear weapons by Russia. We need drugs [contra la radiación]bomb shelters,” he told Ukrainian media.

In the diplomatic arena, Moscow also announced that it will ban British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and several other senior officials from his government from entering its territory, in response to the sanctions imposed against Russia.