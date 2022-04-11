War Russia – Ukraine | Kub Bla, the powerful killer robot that Russia would use against Ukraine | drone | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | Narration | EC Stories | WORLD

This is a 1.2-meter device that can drop explosives, fly over a war target and stay in the air for 30 minutes, as well as reach a speed of 130 kilometers per hour.

In accordance with Bulletin of the atomic scientist or atomic scientists, it would be a drone manufactured by the Russian company Kalashnikov. This is the company that also makes the Ak-47 assault rifles. The press office of the Russian company indicated: “The entry into service of the new attack drone was recommended. Serial deliveries are expected to start in 2022.”

The name of this technology that many classify as a robot is ZALA Aero KUB-BLA. In fact, according to the publication of scientiststhe drone was already seen near kyiv, in Ukraineand the images were broadcast by Telegram, last March.

But the question that arises is whether this device, to which the coordinates of its targets are introduced, has a control to decide who lives or who dies without the help of a human being or if it is operated at a long distance.

The first evidence Russia is using loitering munitions in the Ukraine. This looks like a Kalashnikov ZALA Aero KUB-BLA loitering ammunition. https://t.co/O832OSUKSm pic.twitter.com/cXzuwgciut — Rob Lee (@RALee85) March 12, 2022

Among the population of Ukraine there is anxiety for all the war capacity to which Russia is betting, in a devastation that continues to be questioned by the United Nations (UN) and the International Red Cross.

Human rights organizations also join the call of the UN and the Red Cross, and they fear that this type of artificial intelligence technology is applied due to the high risks of errors against human life by leaving in a machine the power to attack and kill.

The specialized magazine Army Recogition reported that the drone uses a loitering ammunition called Kub-E. This was promoted by Zala Aero (of the Kalashnikov group of companies), which would have successfully passed the first tests, in November of last year.

In December, this magazine also detailed that supplies of the new drone could start in 2022. Russia also has the T 14 Armata tank, which is another autonomous technology for war. Nobody operates it.