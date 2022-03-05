War Russia – Ukraine | Russia cuts nearly $20 off its barrels of oil but still loses buyers. How does it affect you? | Univision World News

Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine have so far not gone directly against Russia’s oil and gas exports, but Moscow has struggled in recent days to sell some of its crude barrels.
Some buyers have chosen to look for supplies in other markets – such as the Middle East – despite the fact that Russian barrels have been offered at a discount of $20 compared to the maximum of a decade near $120 reached by those of Brent, taken as a reference by almost everyone.
“Those who buy in cash they are not purchasing Russian crude and this is causing a rise in prices, because then they have to look elsewhere for supplies,” oil analyst Phil Flynn wrote Thursday in his daily report for energy consultancy Price Futures Group.
If the cut in Russian oil purchases continues, Moscow would suffer a double blow.
On the one hand, would stop receiving key income to finance the government, as sales of crude oil and gas last year represented 36% of its total budget for Russia. In fact, in 2021 Russia’s energy sales were crucial for the country’s budget because oil and gas prices far exceeded the levels projected by the country at the beginning of the year. In the case of oil, Moscow had forecast the price of a barrel to average $45 last year and instead averaged $69.
On the other hand, if your sales slow down you will not be able to take advantage of the current escalation in prices, because it is not getting buyers for all its crude even though it is offering it cheaper.
Specialized media in the energy sector reported in recent days that not only are operators stopping buying Russian oil, but even some importers are rejecting the ships that transport it.
Sanctions that seek to dry up oil revenues in Russia
“No one wants to buy, ship or store Russian oil”said an operator quoted by the Reuters agency.
Analysts classify it as “a de facto ban” that comes amid the cascade of sanctions that the West has hurled at Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, and the exodus of energy giants like BP and Shell from Russia or at least from key projects there.
The sanctions have not dealt a direct blow to sales of energy supplies, but the aim is to stifle them until Russia stops receiving money for them, the head of energy policy for the European Union, a highly gas-dependent region, said on Thursday. Russian natural criticized by some because indirectly with its purchases it finances the government of Vladimir Putin.
One of the sanctions targets a crucial component for any oil-producing country: its ability to refine the crude it extracts from its depths.
The European Union banned exports of technologies needed to refine or process oil. “These technologies are made in Europe and cannot be easily offered globally by other providers,” Kadri Simson, the bloc’s head of energy affairs, told the European Parliament.
“So, over time, the revenue from refined crude, which in 2019 generated 24 billion euros in revenue for Russia, will dry up,” he added.
In China they continue to buy with alternative payment methods
Russian crude is one of the most demanded in the world market. Russia exports 2 million to 3 million barrels of refined products per day and that makes it one of the largest suppliers on the planet.
Russia’s benchmark oil mix, known as the Urals mix, was in fact the first to exceed $100 a barrel this year after prices plummeted during the pandemic, a sign of increased demand for it. recalled the oil analyst Louise Dickson, from Rystad Energy, quoted by the newspaper New York Times.
“But that country’s incursion into Ukraine has now made it the producer of the most toxic barrels on the market,” he added.
For now, China has compensated for a part of those sales that Russia has stopped making in Europe. According to analyst Flynn, from the consulting firm Price Futures Group, buyers from that country have maintained their purchases of Russian crude, specifically a mixture known as ESPO.
To do this, they are resorting to other payment methods instead of acquiring it with the usual lines of credit from banks, he explained in a note.