War Russia – Ukraine | Starstreak: a British high-tech missile split a Russian helicopter in half in the air | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | VIDEO | WORLD

A Russian helicopter was split in two by a missile of British technology in the context of the war between russia and ukraine. The impressive images of what happened were spread on social networks.

It was the portable defense system starstreak, made by Thales Air Defense, responsible for cutting the helicopter in two. This powerful weapon was deployed by Ukraine, a country that received this technology from Great Britain in March, along with light anti-tank weapons or NLAWaccording to the ABC medium today.

Starstreak is a portable air defense system capable of destroying targets with three darts, which explains why a missile was able to cut the helicopter in two that was flying over the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine.

According to the British Army, Starstreak is a “very capable air defense weapon” and very effective against helicopters.

Meanwhile, an unidentified source from the British Ministry of Defense confirmed to The Times that the video published on social networks showed Starstreak in action. Furthermore, he explained that the weapon is guided to its target by laser beams and the missile can be fired from the shoulder or from a vehicle, hitting targets up to 6.5 kilometers away.

Training in its use was given through a simulatorso the British Ministry of Defense sent a team of Starstreak operators who trained the Ukrainian soldiers.

Russia’s ambassador to the UK, Andrey Kelin, complained, saying British weapons were “legitimate targets” for the Russian military and that the use of Starstreak missiles is a “destabilizing” factor.

“They exacerbate the situation, making it even bloodier. Apparently these are new high-precision weapons,” Kelin told the Russian news agency TASS.