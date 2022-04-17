War Russia – Ukraine | Ukraine killed Russian general Vladimir Frolov, who commanded the Mariupol offensive | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | WORLD

A Russian general whose troops have been laying siege to the Ukrainian port of Mariupol was buried on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Russia, after dying in battle, the city’s governor revealed.

the major general Vladimir Frolov He was deputy commander of the Eighth Army, a military unit that Russian media identified as part of the forces fighting in Mariupol for weeks.

The Governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov issued a statement in which he stated that Frolov “died a heroic death in battle”, without offering details on when and how he died. Photos posted on Russian news sites showed his grave in a St. Petersburg cemetery filled with red and white flowers.

The authorities of Ukraine they have claimed that several Russian generals and dozens of high-ranking military officers have been killed during the war.

The Siege of Mariupol

the ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky He said he discussed with the UK and Swedish rulers on Saturday what would be the best way to help supporters of Mariupol and the tens of thousands of civilians trapped in that besieged city.

Mariupol’s fate can be decided by battle or diplomacyhe added.

“Or our partners provide Ukraine all the necessary heavy weapons, aircraft, and without immediately exaggerating, so that we can reduce the pressure of the occupants in Mariupol and break the blockadesaid Zelensky, in his late-night video address to the nation. “Or we do it through negotiations, in which the role of our partners must be decisive.”

The bombing doesn’t stop

Russia attacked on Saturday continuously with artillery and from the air cities of Ukraine, and in Kharkiv an explosion destroyed a community kitchen.

Associated Press journalists recorded the aftermath of what appeared to be a missile attack. the mayor of KharkivIhor Terekhov said three people were killed and 34 wounded on Saturday in various missile strikes in the city alone.

The dining room was installed by the World Central Kitchen organization, led by chef José Andrés to establish food systems in disaster and war zones. Andres tweeted that members of the organization’s staff are shocked but safe.

The organization says it has activities in 30 cities across the country, serving nearly 300,000 meals a day. Andres said the Kharkiv attack shows that providing food in the midst of a senseless war is an act of courage, recovery and resistance, and that the chefs in his group will continue to cook for Ukraine.