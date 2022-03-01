War Russia Ukraine | Ukrainian Roman Yaremchuk breaks down in tears upon seeing his support for his country during Benfica vs. Guimaraes | VIDEO | RMMD | SPORT-TOTAL

The world of football has also shown its solidarity following Russia’s recent attacks on Ukraine. Several former players, soccer players, coaches and clubs published messages of support for the affected country. On this occasion, an emotional scene was experienced at the Da Luz Stadium during Benfica vs. Guimaraes for the First Division of Portugal.

The Ukrainian player Roman Yaremchuk, who plays for the ‘Incarnates’, came on after 62 minutes to replace Darwin Nuñez. At the moment of stepping on the field, the striker received a standing ovation from all the fans in the room. The audience stood up and applauded him for several seconds.

Then, the cameras focused that the attacker was moved to see that the attendees had posters with phrases of “No to war” The player looked everywhere and could not contain the tears since he did not imagine the atmosphere that to live in the commitment .

Every time the athlete touched the ball, he received encouragement from the entire stadium. He even participated in some triangulations to increase the advantage in the match, however, the score did not change and Benfica thrashed 3-0.

Chelsea and Liverpool show solidarity with Ukraine after Russian attacks

On this occasion, Chelsea and Liverpool also joined in these shows of support during the Carabao Cup final. The fans of both teams wore the Ukrainian flag. Likewise, the fans of the ‘Reds’ carried posters with the characteristic motto of their team “You’ll Never Walk Alone” (You’ll never walk alone) which was dedicated to the affected country.

In the same way, minutes before the start of the match, a giant screen at Wembley Stadium showed the phrase “Football sticks together” in the colors of Ukraine. In addition, both casts came together to take the official photograph.