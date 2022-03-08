War Russia – Ukraine | US bans oil purchases from Russia: what it means for the world and the price of gasoline | Univision World News

The ban on imports of hydrocarbons from Russia is currently only in the United States. Europe has declined to add an energy embargo to its sanctions against Moscow because it relies heavily on the energy it buys from Russia, especially its natural gas.
Biden said the ban includes all purchases of crude oil and gas, with the aim of hitting “the main artery of the Russian economy.”
“That means that Russian crude will not be accepted in the ports of the United States (…) It is a measure that has strong bipartisan support in Congress and I think that in the country (…) We will not subsidize the war of (Vladimir) Putin,” he added.
The president added that the measure was consulted with allies in Europe, which until now have acted practically in unison with the United States. But “many allies in Europe are not in a position to join us (…) We take this step while others cannot, but we continue to work closely with the countries of Europe on a long-term strategy to reduce dependence on energy from Russia ”, he narrowed down.
Europe does not cut its purchases of oil and gas, but it has a plan
For now, the European Union would adopt a plan with which it hopes to reduce its gas imports from Russia by two thirds this year, which supply 40% of the bloc’s gas consumption and are crucial to making its economy roll. The European Union would also rule out cutting only its oil purchases to prevent Moscow from fulfilling its threat to cut off the flow of natural gas.
“Europe promises that it will no longer be dependent on Russia for energy, but it may be too late. Russia is threatening to cut off its gas supply, a move that would affect the European economy,” said analyst Phil Flynn of Price Futures Group, in your daily note.
The block bought more than 150 million cubic meters of gas from Russia last year, according to a report by the Bloomberg agency. Finding suppliers of a quantity like that would not be so easy. Algeria, Norway and Azerbaijan could replace some and liquefied natural gas projects could be accelerated, opening the door to more suppliers. However, this requires time.
In the United States, the scenario is different, since the country buys from Russia about 6% of the oil it consumes. If the refined products used in fuel production are added, that percentage rises slightly to 8%, according to official data. Washington weighs other producers to compensate for the shipments that it will stop bringing from Russia, such as the sanctioned Iran and Venezuela.
In a move also aimed at not being dependent on a single drop of Russia’s oil products, Britain said it will implement a plan to stop buying them by the end of this year.
The US ban and its impact on oil and gasoline prices
However, not because the United States buys little oil from Russia, the embargo announced by Biden is ignored by the world market. The fact that the equation involves Russia – one of the world’s largest exporters of oil and gas – heightens nervousness about oil supply and further underpins prices a barrel.
On the morning of this Tuesday, the price of a barrel of Brent crude – the world reference – rose more than $7, to almost $130. On the eve, that price reached close to $140, its highest level in 14 years.
And this rise in the price of oil drags with it the cost of gasoline, which in the United States currently averages a historically high level of $4.2 a gallon at gas stations.
“The sad thing is that number could look cheap this summer. The biggest impediment to rising gas prices is concern that it will cause a global recession and consequently lower demand,” Flynn wrote.
Biden acknowledged that the ban will further boost fuel prices and tried to mitigate the impact by recalling the release of crude oil from strategic reserves. Yet those barrels represent just days of US consumption.
How growing isolation may hit Russia’s income
In addition to the US ban, Russia’s hydrocarbon sector has taken a hit as a result of its brutal invasion of Ukraine. Energy giants such as Shell and BP have left the country, putting key projects on hold.
Despite the fact that the US ban came on Tuesday, for days now Russia has also had problems selling its supplies even though it has lowered its prices considerably compared to those on world markets. Shell, for example, apologized for having purchased a shipment and promised not to do so again.
“Russian oil and gas are now seen as toxic and calls are growing to ban them despite the fact that Europe, in many cases, has no choice but to pay Putin. Shell got the message,” analyst Flynn wrote.
The growing isolation would put in check a vital source of income for the government of Vladimir Putin, who last year financed 46% of his budget with his oil and gas sales.
China could emerge as a potential buyer to offset declining demand for Russian crude and gas. But in the energy sector, projects take years and, in the case of gas, they are even more complex.
“Although Russia’s turn to the east has accelerated cooperation with China in terms of gas infrastructure, all these developments are in their infancy compared to mature markets in Europe,” oil analyst Kaho Yu was quoted as saying. Reuters agency.
