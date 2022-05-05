War Russia – Ukraine | US intelligence is helping Ukraine kill Russian generals, officials say | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | WORLD

The intelligence provided by USA to the army of Ukraine allowed the assassination of several Russian generals near the front lines, the New York Timesciting anonymous sources in the US intelligence service.

Washington’s intelligence efforts to help Ukraine in the fighting were “concentrated on determining the location and other details of the mobile headquarters of the Russian army, which is mobilized regularly”wrote the American newspaper.

LOOK: Russia tests the launch of nuclear missiles in the midst of war with Ukraine

According to senior officials quoted on condition of anonymity, this information, combined with that of the Ukraine, as well as the interception of communications, allowed artillery attacks against high-ranking Russian officers.

The anonymous sources did not offer names of the fallen, the New York Times said.

The US National Security Council (NSC) called the claim that the US was helping Ukraine kill Russian generals “irresponsible”.

LOOK: Russia reports that it will destroy all transports with NATO weapons arriving in Ukraine

“USA provides battlefield intelligence to help Ukrainians defend their country”NSC spokeswoman Adrienne Watson wrote to AFP in an email.

“We do not provide intelligence with the intent to assassinate Russian generals,” he added.

The Pentagon did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

On Monday, the Pentagon officially said Russian Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov visited the front line in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine for “several days” last week, suggesting that senior Russian military commanders were closing in on the fighting.

The war in Ukraine. (AFP).

But Pentagon he did not confirm rumors that Gerasimov is injured.

An adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister said on Sunday that many Russian officers had been hit in an “explosion” in Izum, eastern Ukraine. Ukraine, adding that the chief of the Russian General Staff was at the scene. However, another Ukrainian official said he had not been injured.

The Ukrainians have repeatedly claimed to have assassinated Russian generals on the ground since the invasion of Ukraine began on February 24.

U.S. intelligence assistance to Ukraine, which Washington does not disclose, comes on top of billions of dollars in military equipment delivered – more transparently – to kyiv’s army, including anti-tank weapons, ammunition and, more recently, artillery. heavy, helicopters and drones.