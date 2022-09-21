War Russia – Ukraine | Vladimir Putin threatens the West to use nuclear weapons | Volodymyr Zelensky | NATO | United States | Donbas | Kharkiv | Kherson | WORLD

the president of Russia, Vladimir Putindelivered a speech today on the Russian military campaign in Ukrainein which he announced a partial mobilization and therefore recognized for the first time that the country is waging a “war” on the neighboring country, once again justified the aggression and once again attacked the West and NATO.

These are the main statements summarized by Putin during his 14-minute address to the Russian people:

PARTIAL MOBILIZATION

-Our troops are not only facing the neo-Nazi formations of Ukrainebut to the entire military machinery of West. For this reason, it is considered necessary to make a decision that is fully in line with the threats we face: protect our homeland, its sovereignty and territorial integrity, guarantee the security of our people and of the peoples in the liberated territories.

A Russian soldier patrols a street in Mariupol on April 12, 2022, as Russian troops intensify a campaign to take the strategic port city. (Alexander NEMENOV / AFP).

-I consider it necessary to support the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff to carry out partial mobilizations in the Russian Federation.

–Only citizens who are in the reserve are subject to military service, and especially those who served in the Armed Forces, have certain military specialties and relevant experience. Those who are called up for military service before being sent to the units will have to undergo additional military training, taking into account the experience of a special military operation.

-The mobilization activities will begin today, September 21.

-Russian citizens called up for military service by mobilization will receive the status, payments and all social guarantees of military personnel serving under contract.

-The decree on partial mobilization also provides for additional measures to comply with the state defense order. The heads of companies in the defense industry are directly responsible for solving the tasks of increasing the production of weapons and military equipment and deploying additional production capabilities.

RS-24 Yars ballistic missiles are shown in this 2020 photo, during the Victory Day parade in Moscow’s Red Square. Russia is a nuclear power and could deploy its arsenal in order to win in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) / Alexander Zemlyanichenko

NUCLEAR THREATS

-In Washington, London and Brussels they directly push kyiv to transfer military actions to our territory. They already openly talk that Russia must be crushed by all means on the battlefield, with the subsequent loss of all sovereignty, political, economic and cultural, with the complete looting of our country.

-Nuclear blackmail was also launched. We are talking not only about the bombing of the nuclear power plant Zaporizhiaencouraged by the West, which threatens a nuclear catastrophe, but also from the statements of some high-ranking representatives of the main NATO states about the possibility and admissibility of using weapons of mass destruction against Russia – nuclear weapons.

-Those who are allowed to make such statements about RussiaI would like to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for some components more modern than those of NATO countries. Y if the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we will certainly use all means at our disposal to protect Russia and to our people. It’s not a bluff.

-Those who try to blackmail us with nuclear weapons should know that the compass rose can also turn in their direction.

The invasion of Ukraine. (AFP).

RUSSOPHOBIA, THE DESTRUCTION OF RUSSIA AND THE JUSTIFICATIONS

-Kiev initially responded “very positively” to Russian proposals, including during negotiations in Istanbul, which focused primarily on security for Russia and “our interests.” But this peaceful solution “did not suit the West”, so, after reaching “certain compromises”, kyiv “received a direct order to break all agreements”.

-Ukraine started receiving even more weapons and launching “gangs of mercenaries and nationalists” on the battlefieldand NATO trained Ukrainian military and are under the “command of Western advisers”.

–The purpose of the West is to weaken, divide and finally destroy Russia. “They already say directly that in 1991 they were able to divide the Soviet Union, and now the time has come for Russia itself to disintegrate into many regions that hate each other to death.”

-The West had been planning this plan for a long time, by encouraging “terrorist gangs” in the Caucasus, promote NATO’s “offensive” infrastructure near Russian borders, weaponize total Russophobia against Russia, and cultivate “decades of hatred” against that country.

-After rejecting the “kyiv regime” a peaceful solution to the problem of donbasand announce their intention to have nuclear weapons, it became absolutely clear that a full-scale attack on Donbas was inevitable. Then there would be an attack on Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula that Russia annexed eight years ago.

-The decision of a “preventive military operation” was absolutely necessary and the only possible. Its main objectives, the liberation of the entire territory of the donbasThey have not changed.

-The Lugansk region has already been “almost completely liberated from the Ukrainian neo-Nazis”. In Donetsk the fighting continues. “Significant parts” of the southern regions of Kherson Y Zaporizhia.

Ukrainian soldiers ride in an armored vehicle in Novostepanivka, Kharkiv region, on September 19, 2022, during the war with Russia. (Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP).

SUPPORT FOR REFERENDUMS

Russia knows that the people who live in the liberated territories, first of all the historical lands of Novorossia (New Russia as the separatists call the union of the self-proclaimed people’s republics of Donetsk and Luhansk), do not want to live “under the yoke of the neo-Nazi regime ”.

-All the refugees from Zaporizhia, Kherson, Lugansk and Donetsk are the result of the “atrocities” in kyiv. More than 7.5 million people in these regions were “forced” to flee, according to Putinwhich argued that Ukrainian troops attacked “hospitals, schools and organize terrorist attacks against civilians.”

-We do not have the moral right to deliver people close to us to the executioners to be “torn to pieces.” We cannot help but respond to their sincere desire to determine their own lives.

-We will do everything possible to ensure safe conditions for the holding of the referendum (in the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions). We will support the decision about your future.