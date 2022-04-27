War Russia – Ukraine | Vladimir Putin threatens with “lightning attack” to the countries that support Ukraine | Volodymyr Zelensky | United States | Joe Biden | WORLD

The Russian President, Vladimir Putinwarned this Wednesday that Russia It will respond with a “lightning” attack to any strategic interference in what is happening in Ukraine, the scene of a Russian military campaign for two months.

“If someone, I insist, is about to interfere in ongoing events and create unacceptable strategic threats to Russia, they must know that our response attacks will be lightning, fast”assured Putin during an intervention before the Council of Parliamentarians in Saint Petersburg.

Putin highlighted that Russia has “all the instruments for it”alluding to hypersonic weaponry.

Armament “that no one can boast of now. And we are not going to brag. We will use them if necessary. And I want everyone to know it.” stressed.

“All the decisions in this regard have already been taken,” he added.

The head of the Kremlin again accused the West of turning Ukraine into an “anti-Russia” and of pushing kyiv to confront its northern neighbor; attack the annexed Crimean peninsula and the Donbas region; possess nuclear weapons and open chemical and biological laboratories.

“That is why our reaction to these cynical plans was correct and timely,” he said, referring to the “special military operation.”

He guaranteed that all the objectives set in the current military campaign will be met, which includes the security of the Russians and the inhabitants of the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, whose independence has been recognized by Moscow.

The Russian soldiers “have prevented the real danger that was already hanging over our homeland (…), avoiding a conflict of magnitude that would have developed in our territory, but already according to a foreign script,” he explained.

This same week the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, warned that the danger of a nuclear war “is serious, it is real, it should not be underestimated”.

Recently, Russia carried out a test launch with the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile which, according to Putin“is capable of overcoming all modern means of missile defense” and “has no analogues in the world”.

