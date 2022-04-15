War Russia – Ukraine | What is happening between Berlin and kyiv? | Frank-Walter Steinmeier | Volodymyr Zelensky | Vladimir Putin | Angela Merkel | WORLD

It was surprising that this week the president German Frank-Walter Steinmeier could not carry out his solidarity trip to Kyiv. Today the reason for the rejection is known: its support for the construction and operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, its proximity to Russia and an alleged lack of firmness in questioning the Kremlin.

The Deutsche Welle chain recalls that Steinmeier he worked, on two occasions, as Minister of Foreign Affairs for Angela Merkel. Pragmatism would be his flag: for him, it would not be logical to cut off the supply of Russian gas. It is necessary to shelter the population regardless of the war.

After Kyiv refused to receive it, Steinmeier declared: “I was prepared to do it, but apparently – and I have to take note – I didn’t [me] wanted in kyiv”.

According to the Bild newspaper, which shares the statements of an unnamed diplomat, Ukraine is aware of “Steinmeier’s close relations with Russia”, worrying situation for the interests of kyiv.

In addition, “El País” recalls that, in 2016, Steinmeier proposed considering the option of celebrating “elections in Donetsk Y Lugansk”, with a view to having said Ukrainian regions recognized under a special status and “with some formulas of self-government”.

The Spanish medium writes: “The Ukrainian government’s decision is the latest example of a campaign to blame former Chancellor Angela Merkel and Steinmeier for being responsible for Germany’s dangerous dependence on Russian oil and gas.”.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. EFE / CONSTANT ZINN

Ukraine He is not the only one who criticizes. Robert Habeck, German Minister of Economy and Climatehas been blunt: “Energy policy is always energy policy, it is always interest policy, it is therefore always security policy. And if you look back, you can hardly understand how we could have been so blind to miss that.”.

The load, however, has borne fruit. Steinmeier has acknowledged that he was wrong in his policy with Russia when he worked with Merkel. “I held on to the Nord Stream 2, it was clearly a mistake”.

And I add: “We cling to bridges that Russia no longer believed in and that our partners warned us about. The responsibility for the war lies with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, but that does not mean that we do not have to reconsider some things where there have been mistakes on our part”.

Steinmeier with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. 2009 photo. AP

Is a conflict born?

Just as there are criticisms of Steinmeier, there are also criticisms directed at kyiv. the same Robert Habeck, who also serves as the German Vice Chancellordescribed the rejection of Ukraine as a “diplomatic error”. It is a question of representativeness: “The federal president is Germany“, Held.

What’s next for relations between Berlin and kyiv?

For him Analyst Carlos Novoa this is nothing more than a stumble. “The situation stems from Ukraine’s resentment. He remembers that when the war started, President Zelensky called for international support, saying they were alone. However, they did not feel very supported by Germany”.

“In addition, in one way or another, Germany did not join the energy embargo, as other countries did.

In any case, for Ukraine the situation is clear. as stated Dmytro Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign MinisterGermany must put aside the “somnambulism”, as his leadership is accurate for the current context.

“If anyone still thinks that Putin will not dare to test NATO’s Article 5, I will have to explain it to them. That is exactly what he will do, if he does not achieve his goals in the Ukraine.Kuleba said.

But the disagreements between Ukraine and Germany would not escalate as much. Novoa sentences the matter: “I consider that it’s just a stumble. I do not think that, later, this will become a diplomatic crisis”.