War Russia Ukraine Which countries have sent military aid to Ukraine? full listing

The president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorhe claimed this Friday that he will not send weapons “anywhere”, asked about the support that his country can give to Ukraine after the invasion of Russia.
Several Western countries have supported Ukraine, among others, they are:
- United States pledged to give $350 million in military assistance. Ukraine has been calling for Javelin anti-tank weapons and Stinger missiles to shoot down planes. The Pentagon said the weapons included armor plating, small arms, bulletproof vests and various ammunition in support of Ukraine’s frontline defenders. A State Department spokesman said anti-aircraft systems were also included in the material.
- Canada– Will supply anti-tank weapon systems and upgraded ammunition.
- The European Union (EU) agreed to give 500 million euros for lethal and non-lethal equipment for Ukraine.
- United Kingdom promised Ukraine military support, including lethal defensive weapons. In January, he said he would provide light anti-armor defensive weapon systems.
- Germany It will provide 1,000 anti-tank grenade launchers and 500 Stinger missiles.
- The Netherlands they will give 50 Panzerfaust-3 anti-tank guns and 400 rockets.
- Sweden It will provide 5,000 helmets, 5,000 bulletproof vests, and 5,000 anti-tank weapons, in addition to 135,000 food rations for soldiers.
- Norway will give 2 thousand M72 anti-tank grenade launchers.
- Denmark: 2,700 rocket launchers to Ukraine, one day after compromising military and medical equipment, in addition to 50 million Danish crowns (6.7 million euros) in humanitarian aid.
- Finland agreed on Monday to send lethal weapons to Ukraine, including 2,500 assault rifles, 1,500 rocket launchers and 150,000 pieces of ammunition.
- Australia will support with the supply of weapons.
- France: defense equipment and fuel.
- Italy: material and military equipment.
- Belgium: 3 thousand automatic weapons and 200 anti-tank grenade launchers.
- Portugal: Ammunition and equipment.
- Greece: “Defense equipment” and humanitarian aid.
- Romania: Fuel, ammunition, bulletproof vests, food and medical equipment.
- Spain: Offensive material will not be channeled bilaterally, but rather will be referred to the “activation” of the European Fund for Peace.
- Czech Republic: Machine guns, submachine guns, sniper rifles, pistols and the corresponding ammunition worth 188 million crowns (more than 7.6 million euros).
- Croatia: Armament and protection material worth 16.5 million euros.
- Poland: Ask for greater support for Ukraine against Russia and the sending of weapons for its defense.
- Slovakia: Prepares to hold a parliamentary vote on the possibility of allowing the presence of some 1,200 NATO troops on its territory.
- Luxembourg: 100 NLAW anti-tank systems, 4×4 vehicles and tents to combat “the Russian invader”.
- Lithuania: To deliver US-made Stinger anti-aircraft rockets to Ukraine.
- Latvia: Unspecified weapons and war equipment.
- Estonia: Javelin anti-tank missiles.