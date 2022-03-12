War Russia – Ukraine | Will Russia leave a US astronaut marooned in space? What happens to the International Space Station in wartime | Univision World News

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and the Western sanctions for the invasion of the Kremlin, have consequences that reach even the International Space Station (ISS).
A confrontation on the social network Twitter reflects this: it has been between former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly and the general director of the Russian space agency, known as Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin.
Rogozin shared a simulated video produced by Rocosmos in which two Russian astronauts are seen floating inside the space station and saying goodbye to NASA astronaut Mark Vande Heiwho is scheduled to return with them to Earth in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft on March 30.
The ISS has been an example of international cooperation for more than 20 years, but all this effort could be undermined, like so many other agreements, by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the war.
“It’s just unimaginable that the Russian space program left a person behind in space which they are responsible for bringing home. I don’t see that happening,” Kelly later told CNN.
However, Kelly acknowledged that he also thought, like so many, that Russia launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine was unthinkable.
How could the NASA astronaut return if Russia abandons him?
There are now four NASA astronauts, two Russians and one European Space Agency astronaut living and working aboard the International Space Station. But Vande Hei is the only NASA cosmonaut to appear in the simulated Roscosmos video.
“If I were him, I’d think I’m going to keep doing my job. And if they (Roscosmos) want to leave me up here, then I’ll find another way home,” Kelly said.
NASA has not responded to the Roscosmos video but did say last week that it has no indication so far that Russia is withdrawing its support for the ISS in retaliation for US sanctions.
The opinion of former Hispanic astronaut José Hernández
Univision’s Despierta América program interviewed former Hispanic NASA astronaut José Hernández to try to explain what can happen in this highly uncertain situation.
Hernández explained that Vande Hei is going to break the record for presence in space, with 355 days, when he returns, if everything goes as planned, in three weeks.
“That is scheduled, but depending on the conditions and how the director (of the Russian space agency) has threatened that they may not bring it, well you will have to extend your stay and will break the record more until the americans can go for it“, said.
And he added: “We already have experience of astronauts who have stayed for almost a year, more than 300 days, we already have the effects, the protocol is to exercise for at least an hour or an hour and a half; if it takes time to return, you have to undergo rehabilitation, so you can get your body used to gravity again. Hernández called for “continuing to work together” and “leaving science apart from politics.”