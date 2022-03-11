War tanks are already near Kiev

Russian forces continued to shell the port of Mariupol on Thursday, as satellite photos showed a massive Kremlin military column that had been stationary outside the Ukrainian capital scattered into towns and forests near Kiev, with cannons poised to attack. .

International condemnation was intensified by a shelling the day before in Mariupol that left three dead in a maternity hospital. Western and Ukrainian officials have described the action as a war crime. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia’s refusal to allow evacuations from the port city amounted to “absolute terrorism.”

Meanwhile, talks at the highest level since the invasion began two weeks ago have made no progress, with the number of refugees fleeing the country reaching 2.3 million, and Kiev bracing for an onslaught. The mayor stated that the capital had practically become a fortress protected by armed civilians.

Satellite images from Maxar Texchologies showed that a 64-kilometer (40-mile) long column of vehicles, tanks and artillery equipment had been dispersed and their units relocated elsewhere. Armored vehicles could be seen in villages near Antonov Airport, north of the city. Some of them entered the woods, Maxar reported, with towed howitzers in position to fire.

The giant convoy was concentrated on the outskirts of the city last week, but its progress appeared to slow amid reports of food and fuel shortages. US officials said Ukrainian forces attacked the military column with anti-tank missiles.

In Mariupol, a seaport of 430,000 people in the south, the situation is increasingly desperate as civilians beg for food and fuel. More than 1,300 people have died in the 10-day siege against the frigid city, according to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Residents of Mariupol lack heating and telephone service, and many lack electricity. Temperatures at night drop below freezing and during the day are just above it. The bodies are being buried in mass graves. The streets are littered with burning vehicles, broken glass and shattered trees.

“They have a clear order to hold Mariupol hostage, to taunt her, bomb her and attack her with artillery fire constantly,” Zelenskyy said in his late-night video message to the nation. He said the Russians launched a tank attack precisely where a humanitarian corridor was supposed to be.