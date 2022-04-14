War Thunder celebrates Cosmonautics Day with limited-time rewards

Users who play the game in the next few days will receive this aesthetic gift.

War Thunder likes to pay attention to special dates. Last March, he commemorated 8M with a special decal for the occasion, and now Gaijin Entertainment returns to the fray to pay tribute to the cosmonautics day, which recalls the first piloted flight into outer space. And how can such an event be celebrated? Because with gifts for all players.

As reported by the developer through the War Thunder website, users have the opportunity to get a special decal that, with the name of ‘Open space‘, will allow us to add a stellar touch to our games. On the other hand, Gaijin Entertainment also adds the 3D decorations,’cosmonaut helmet‘ Y ‘vostok‘, to decorate land vehicles and ships.

Play War Thunder for free

How can we get this? For the decal, Gaijin Entertainment invites us to participate in 3 Random Battles at rank III and above. At the end of the game, we will unlock this gift, as long as the activity in the game is 70% or more. As for the 3D decorations, they can be obtained in a Cosmonautics Day chest.

War Thunder is characterized by giving us fun through tanks, planes and more vehicles, but this does not mean that they also want to pay tribute to one of the moments more important of the history of mankind. If you are interested in entering this game and discovering all the details of your experience, remember that you can play War Thunder for free right now.

More about: War Thunder and Gaijin Entertainment.