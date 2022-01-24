War trials over Taiwan, 39 Chinese military aircraft enter airspace in the southwest of the island

Taiwan today denounced a maxi foray of Chinese military jets in its airspace. Thirty-nine aircraft flew over the southwest defense zone of the island, the operation is the largest carried out by Beijing since last October. According to the Taiwanese Ministry of Defense, the air patrol consisted of 34 hunting (ten J-10s and 24 J-16s), plus 4 electronic warplanes (two Y-8 Elint and Y-9 Ew) and a H-6 bomber. Taiwan then raised its fighters, launched radio messages and monitored activities with anti-aircraft defense systems.

Read Also US-China tensions, Beijing replies to Biden: “It will pay for the boycott of the Olympics. It is a violation of political neutrality in sport “

Beijing considers Taiwan to be its province to be reunified even by force, if necessary. The island views these military activities as a strategy to wear down Taiwan’s forces and a way of probing their ability to react. It is unclear what may have prompted today’s operation. Beijing often makes flyovers coincide with visits of exponents of foreign governments in Taiwan or coinciding with certain key dates. Chinese forays into Taiwanese airspace are almost daily but rarely with this deployment of assets.