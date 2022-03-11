War Ukraine – Russia, last minute live | Russian attack on a center with a nuclear reactor and video from Ukraine to uncover Russian lies

Lto ukrainian and russian war arrives at your sixteenth day without the conflict showing signs of ending after a new failure in a summit between Russia and Ukraine.

The conflict was initiated by the Kremlin after it ordered a “special military operation” for “demilitarize and denazify Ukraine”.

Russia rejects the possibility of a nuclear war: “It is impossible… This war would end civilization”

The TASS agency, the Russian government official, has issued statements from the nuclear arms control department, Igor Vishnevetskyin which he states that a nuclear war “is impossible. I think many specialists and experts understand what the consequences of a nuclear war could be.”

“This war would end civilization. By definition, it is impossible,” he said.

Medyka train station where refugees are collected to take them out of the country

Images of the border with Romania

08:00 The US supports its companies that “make difficult decisions about the future of their operations in Russia”

Jen PsakiWhite House press secretary, posted on Twitter that “we support American companies that are making difficult decisions about the future of their operations in Russia.”

07:00 Problems at the Chernobyl and Zaporizhia nuclear power plants

The International Atomic Energy Agency warns on Twitter that “Ukraine’s nuclear regulator told the IAEA that it had lost all communication with the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, and that it can no longer provide updated information.”

“At the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, also under the control of Russian forces, it is not possible to deliver spare parts, equipment and specialized personnel necessary to carry out planned repairs; maintenance activities in Unit 1 reduced to a minimum,” reports the International Agency of Atomic Energy.

06:00 The Ukrainian Parliament publishes a video to uncover Russia’s lies

05:30 The Ukrainian Defense Ministry reports the shooting down of another Russian plane

05:00 Russia attacks the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology with a nuclear reactor inside

The Parliament of Ukraine reports that Russia has attacked the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology with an experimental nuclear reactor located inside.