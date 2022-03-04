War Ukraine – Russia, last minute live | Russia’s “Nuclear Terrorism” Attacking the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant: “They Want to Repeat Chernobyl”

9th day of the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops after Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” for “demilitarize and denazify Ukraine”.

Ukraine and Russia confirmed a temporary ceasefire for thus establish a humanitarian corridor to facilitate the arrival of humanitarian aid and to free all the wounded and victims of war.

For your part Vladimir Putin he told Emmanuel Macron that their offensive on Ukraine is going “according to plan” and it will intensify unless that country accepts its conditions.

07:30 Putin puts a price on the death of his soldiers: the ‘millionaire’ figure that Russia pays their families

Vladimir Putinpresident of Russia who has ordered the invasion of Ukraine, has announced “additional payments” of five million rubles (41,228 euros) to the families of the dead Russian soldiers in Ukraine and three million rubles (24,795 euros) to the wounded during the invasion. Read the complete news.

07:05 The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant: the largest in Europe and a strategic location



The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant which is located on Ukrainian territory is a strategic enclave than the Russian Army between eyebrows. One of the designated places. Possibly the one who most after Kyiv. It is therefore about the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and curiously it was located in the Ukraine.

06:30 Firefighters control the fire at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant between shots

The Government of Ukraine reports that firefighters have been able to control the fire caused by the attack by Russian troops on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

Firefighters have had to carry out their work between shots.

06:00 Firefighters gain access to the fire at the Zaporizhia NPP

Firefighters have managed to access the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the third largest in the world and the first largest in Europe, to try to put out the fire.

05:45 “Russia is firing on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. If it explodes, it will be 10 times bigger than Chernobyl”

Dmitry KulebaUkrainian Foreign Minister, asked in a message posted on Twitter that the Russian Army stop firing at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which is suffering from a dangerous fire.

“The Russian Army is firing from all sides on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe. The fire has already broken out. If it explodes, it will be 10 times bigger than Chernobyl. The Russians must cease fire immediately and allow Firefighters, establish a safety zone!” Kuleba demanded.

05:30 Fire at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant: Zelensky accuses Russia of “wanting to repeat Chernobyl”

Volodymyr Zelenskypresident of Ukraine, accuses Russia of “want to repeat Chernobyl” after the declared fire at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plantthe largest in Europe.

“We alert everyone to the fact that no other country except Russia has fired on nuclear power plants. This is the first time in our history and in the history of mankind. This terrorist state is now resorting to nuclear terrorism,” Zelensky warns on his social networks.

05:15 Fire at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant: the IAEA warns of a serious danger

The Government of Ukraine has warned of a fire at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plantthe largest in Europe and requested the ceasefire of the Russian troops in its vicinity.

“They have bombed everything they could”Andrei Tuz, a spokesman for the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, told the BBC.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on behalf of a “serious danger” in the event that the flames reach the reactor.

05:00 NATO will not participate in the Ukraine War: “That would bring a dramatic escalation”

Olaf ScholzChancellor of Germany, ruled out the participation of the NATO in the war conflict in Ukraine after the invasion of Russia: “That would bring a dramatic escalation of this difficult situation in Ukraine, it would bring great dangers”.

“That is why there will be no decisions now that lead NATO member states to engage militarily in this confrontation,” Scholz said.