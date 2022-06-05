War Ukraine – Russia: last minute, live today | Russian army bombs kyiv

Ukraine accuses Hungary of “taking the side of evil again” for doubting Zelensky’s mental health

Ukraine and Hungary have engaged in a crossroads of declarations after the President of the Hungarian Parliament, Laszlo Koverwill ensure that the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky suffered from mental problems..

Kover criticized Zelensky for allegedly off-tongue addressing international leaders in his requests for weapons. “I don’t remember the leader of a country that needs help allowing himself that tone towards anyone, even in Hungary and Germany.”he highlighted. “You must have some mental health problem, of a personal nature”sentenced the speaker of the Hungarian Parliament.

In response, the Ukrainian Foreign Spokesman Oleg Nikolenkohas demanded that Laszlo Kover delivers a “certificate on his own mental health”.

“Depending on the results of the tests carried out on him, we will assess his statements”Nikolenko has expressed.

“Hungarian politicians continue to persistently throw mud at Ukraine”, which is not surprising, since “Hungary has historically turned more than once to the side of evil”has highlighted.