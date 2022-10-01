War Ukraine – Russia, last minute | Moscow launches international terrorism criminal case over Nord Stream leaks

The EU “does not recognize and will never recognize” the result of the referendums in areas of Ukraine

The European Union affirmed this Wednesday that “it does not recognize and will never recognize” the “falsified” result of the “illegal” referendums organized in the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia by Russia, and urged the international community to do the same.

In a statement on behalf of the Twenty-seven, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, once again condemned “in the strongest terms” these “false” referendums in which an overwhelming majority would have supported the annexation to Russia.

“The EU does not and will never recognize these illegal ‘referendums’ and their falsified result, nor any decision taken on the basis of this result, and urges all members of the United Nations to do the same,” said Borrell, who accused Russia once again for trying to “forcibly change the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine, which constitutes a clear and serious violation of the UN Charter”.

“Its result is null and void and cannot produce any legal effect,” stressed the head of European diplomacy.

Those referendums, he added, “have no legitimacy and flagrantly violate international law and Russia’s international obligations,” since they were held while Russia is waging “a war of aggression” against Ukraine in order to annex Ukraine’s occupied territories. .

Borrell also denounced the “widespread and systematic human rights abuses and intimidation of Ukrainian citizens by Russia and its illegitimately appointed authorities in the occupied territories of Ukraine.”