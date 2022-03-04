War Ukraine – Russia | Putin attacks a nuclear power plant, last minute live

The Minister of Tourism of Venezuela, Ali Padrón, confirmed this past Thursday that his country will guarantee the continuity of “regular flights” with Russia through the state airline Conviasa and assured that the Caribbean nation is prepared to receive tourists from this country through through the Moscow-Porlamar route, capital of Nueva Esparta state.

Venezuela has also decided to maintain its commercial relations with Russia despite the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine and has even defended the position of the Russian giant in it.

According to the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, “the economic war is the main war with which imperialism bets against Russia to destroy it” and that in the face of “the objective of the North American empire and NATO” of “surrounding it militarily” Russia “has acted”.

While the meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations was taking place in the Brest region, near the border with Poland, Russian attacks on some Ukrainian cities intensified.

The Russian army bombed this past Thursday the city of Okhtirka, located in the Sumy region, in northeastern Ukraine. The population was left without electricity and heating, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

“Now we are thinking about how to get people out of this city, because one day the apartment buildings will become a cold stone trap without water, light or electricity,” Zhyvytskyi added via Telegram.

Not only is work being done on the evacuation of civilians from this town, but also from all those in the region, since Nedrigailov, Boromlya, Bezdryk, Lebedyn have also been attacked by Russian troops.

The Pentagon has established a line of communication with the Russian Ministry of Defense for conflict resolution. Its objective is to “prevent miscalculations, military incidents and escalations,” as detailed.

This communication channel must serve to avoid disasters, whether due to accidents, communication problems, misunderstandings or circumstances that could be resolved through dialogue. There are cases in which relatively minor mishaps have triggered serious conflicts, something that you want to avoid with this communication channel.

The US Department of Defense has admitted that since the conflict in Ukraine it had had no direct communication with Russia.

After the conquest of Kherson, the Russian armed forces harshly attacked the city of Mariupol, located on the Sea of ​​Azov and which has a strategic port. The town resists but is besieged, most of it without electricity or telephone connection and there is even a shortage of food and water, reports Plàcid Garcia-Planas, special envoy of

The vanguard to Ukraine.

Energodar, on the banks of the Dnieper River, has also been the scene of major fighting that caused a fire at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. In Chernihiv, 33 people have died due to heavy shelling. Odessa, on the Black Sea, put up defenses fearing an imminent amphibious attack after spotting a convoy of Russian warships.

In parallel, the big cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv experienced a new day of major bombing. For now, Russia’s large military convoy headed for the capital from the north remains at a standstill.

The delegations of Russia and Ukraine resumed the negotiations this past Thursday. The meeting took place in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, in the Belarusian region of Brest, near the border with Poland.

Russia accepted a single commitment: the organization of humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians from the combat zones in Ukraine, as well as for the delivery of medicines and supplies.

The meeting was preceded by a very harsh statement by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in which he assured that the “special military operation” in Ukraine was taking place “as planned” and considered that the Ukrainians were victims of “money laundering”. brain”.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, has asked Russia to “cease” “military activities” in the vicinity of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe and located in the southeast of the country.

The US president has made this request after a talk with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodímir Zelensky, shortly after information emerged that the Russian attacks have caused a fire in these facilities. In a brief statement from the White House, Biden and Zelenski have agreed to “urge Russia to cease” military activities in the area and allow emergency services to access the site.

Biden has also spoken with the director of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), Jill Hruby, to receive a report on the situation at the Ukrainian plant.





Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Galuschenko has warned that the world is on the verge of the biggest nuclear catastrophe in the history of peaceful use of atomic energy after the Russian attack that caused a fire in a building at the Zaporozhie power station. .

“The aggressor continues to deal devastating blows to Ukraine. Neither the thousands of victims nor the tragedies stop him. Now they want to destroy the whole world,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Galuschenko denounced that Russian troops used tank, artillery and rocket fire against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, “knowing the catastrophic consequences of their actions.”

The president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, has addressed Europe in a new public address to ask it to “wake up now” after the latest events around a nuclear power plant in the southeast of the country.

Europe must wake up now! The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is on fire, nuclear units are being disconnected right now,” he said in a video posted on the Telegram account of the presidential office.

The former Soviet republic is trying with all its might to retain control of the south of the country, where its main seaports are located, key to supplying its population.

With one hand, Russia is negotiating a ceasefire in Ukraine and with the other it is following to the letter its plan for the “demilitarization” of Ukraine and the laying of a land corridor between Donbass and the annexed Crimean peninsula.



