War Ukraine – Russia | “This could safely be called the Third World War”: this is how Russian TV reacted after the sinking of the Moskva | war | Vladimir Putin | Volodymyr Zelensky | EC Stories | | WORLD

The news of the sinking of the Moskva ship shook the news in Russiafrom where a driver did not hesitate to affirm that the much feared Third World war. This concept is often recurrent among figures associated with the Kremlin during the current conflict with Ukraine.

Olga Skabeyeva, a presenter and political commentator of the channel Rossiya 1, maintained the line drop of the government of Vladimir Putin which states that The flagship of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea sank as a result of a “fire”.

However, he spoke of aclimbing” from Ukraine – which claims that their missiles hit the ship and provocation of its collapse – that I might “safely be called World War III”. “We are definitely fighting against NATO itself”, Said the woman, one of the most faithful voices to the Kremlin in the Russian media.

In the same confusing line that, on the one hand, blames Ukraine for the sinking but, on the other, rejects the idea of ​​a missile attack, experts accompanying Skabeyeva described the event as “an absolute cause of war, 100 percent” and they said that “there is nothing to think about, there has to be an answer”, slipping even the need for a nuclear attack, as reproduced by The Daily Mail.

Another Russian state TV show, Vremya Pokazhet, claimed last night that the West was supplying “trillions of guns” to Ukraine and that, in a demonstration to them, kyiv was carrying out “still more provocations, bloody, horrible, completely unthinkable”.

And here we have it – in a rant seemingly aimed at explaining to viewers why the “special operation in Ukraine” is taking so long, Russian state TV presenter Olga Skabeyeva says her country is fighting World War Three against Nato I’ve added subtitles pic.twitter.com/MQW0UfiQso — Francis Scarr (@francska1) April 14, 2022

The host of that show, Olesya Loseva, He said that the West believes that “Russia is a country that is not even worthy of being on the world map and that all Russians should simply be wiped off the face of the earth”.

On Channel 1, also state-owned, a military commentator, Dmitry Drozdenko, stated that “The West has long been preparing for war” and that Russia faces “a large-scale multilevel war” against him “collective west”.

Russian threats

The symbolic defeat of losing the flagship of its fleet in the Black Sea also had an official reaction from Russia. The Ministry of Defense promised this Friday increase missile attacks on kyiv in response to the alleged “military raids” Ukrainians on Russian soil.

The Moskva was capable of 16 long-range cruise missiles, and its withdrawal from combat greatly reduces Russia’s offensive capability in the Black Sea. The collapse is a serious blow to Moscow’s prestige in a war that is already considered by some to be a historic failure. Entering its eighth week, the Russian invasion has stalled due to resistance from Ukrainian fighters, bolstered with weapons and other aid from Western nations.

During the first days of the conflict, the Moskva would have been the ship that requested the surrender of the Ukrainian soldiers stationed on the Island of Serpents, in the Black Sea. In a recording that went viral, the soldiers respond: “Russian ship, go to hell”, using profanity.

If Ukraine carried out the attack, the Moskva could be the largest warship sunk in combat since the 1982 Falklands War. when a similar vessel, the Argentine ARA General Belgrano, was torpedoed by a British submarine. The more than 300 soldiers of him died.

So, Russia “will not forgive” to kyiv the sinking of the cruiser “Moskva”, a Ukrainian military official said on Friday.

“We are perfectly aware that they will not forgive us”, declared Natalia Gumeniuk, spokeswoman for the military command of the southern region of Ukraine, before the press. The Ukrainian Neptune missile attack on Moskva, flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, “it not only impacted the ship, but also the imperial ambitions of the enemyGumeniuk said.

“We are aware that the attacks against us will increase, that the enemy will take revenge, that there will be missile attacks and artillery shelling. We are ready, we will fight them”, he added.

With information from AP and AFP.