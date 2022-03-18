War Ukraine – Russia | Vladimir Putin stars in a tremendous act in a football stadium and the transmission was cut off surprisingly | Crimea | World War III | Volodymyr Zelensky | WORLD

This Friday, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, took a dip in popularity in a tremendous act in a Moscow stadium flooded with Russian flags. The president praised his country’s troops as attacks intensified in Ukraine, with bombardments and missiles. The event, which was intended to celebrate eight years since the annexation of the Ukrainian region of crimea in 2014, it was broadcast live on Russian channels, on which the Russian leader’s speech was suddenly cut off.

Putin’s presence represented the culmination of a megashow held on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of the referendum held in Crimea that ratified its incorporation into Russia in 2014, a plebiscite not recognized by the Western community, which in turn accused Moscow of annexing itself for the force the peninsula.

Putin was praising the heroism of the Russian soldiers deployed in Ukraine, before tens of thousands of people in a stadium, when suddenly the Russian public television channel Rossiya-24 began to show other moments of the same event, official speeches and popular songs. Fifteen minutes later, television resumed the broadcast of the Russian president’s intervention on a delayed basis.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, said the sudden interruption of transmission was due to a “server glitch”, reported the Russian state news agency RIA.

Police said more than 200,000 people gathered at the Luzhniki Stadium and surroundings for the commemorative event of the eighth anniversary of the annexation of the Crimean peninsula.

A sea of ​​Russian flags was seen in the stadium. (Photo: Ramil SITDIKOV / AFP)

The crowd waved Russian flags, sang patriotic songs and many wore the “Z” on their clothing, which has become a symbol of support for the invasion.

the famous singer Oleg Gazmanov performed “Made in the USSR”, a song that begins with the verse, “Ukraine and Crimea, Belarus and Moldova, everything is my country.”

Speakers praised Putin for combating “Nazism” in Ukraine, an argument rejected by rulers around the world.

Putin dedicated a good part of his speeches to the Russian troops in Ukraine. (Photo: Ramil SITDIKOV / AFP)

Putin’s speech

“The main reason for this special operation”, Putin said in his speech using the official term with which Russia calls the invasion of Ukraine, “It’s of save people suffering, and to prevent this genocide against the population” from eastern Ukraine, about the self-proclaimed Russian-friendly republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.

The Russian president took the opportunity to praise the courage shown by the Russian Army in combat, despite reports of a performance worse than expected, with thousands of casualties in its ranks. “Side by side, our soldiers help each other, support each other and, if necessary, protect their comrades from bullets with their own bodies on the battlefield. We haven’t had such unity in a long time“, said.

Vladimir Putin had a mass bath while celebrating the annexation of Crimea. (Photo: Ramil SITDIKOV / AFP)

Putin reinforced his message by quoting the Bible: “The words of the [Sagradas] Scriptures: There is no greater love than the one who lays down his life for his friends”, express.

Putin also alluded to the historical figure of the tsarist admiral Fyodor Ushakov, born on the same February 24 that the invasion of Ukraine began and canonized as patron saint of the Russian Navy. “Storms like this will always go to the glory of Russia. So it was then, so it is today and so it will always be.”, he paraphrased.

On crimeaPutin defended the annexation as an act of “need” for “get Crimea out of that humiliating position, from that humiliating state in which it was immersed when they were part of another state [Ucrania]”.

“‘We are the multinational people of the Russian Federation, united by a common destiny on our land’ – these are the first lines of the fundamental law of Russia, the Constitution, and each word is full of deep meaning and is of great importance”, expressed the president.

The act was accompanied by songs and nationalist speeches. (Photo: Sergei GUNEYEV / AFP)

The president added that the residents of Crimea were guided by this same idea when they went to the referendum on March 16, 2014.”They lived and live in their land, and they wanted to live a common destiny with their historical homeland, with Russia. They had every right to do so and they achieved their goal”, added Putin.

Wearing a blue jacket and a cream turtleneck sweater, Putin was acclaimed several minutes after his brief speech, when a choir began to sing amid fireworks.

