Warhammer 3, excellent marks from the international press – Nerd4.life

Total War: Warhammer 3 was greeted with great enthusiasm by international presswhich he assigned to the game votes excellent practically unanimously: on Metacritic there are only “green” evaluations for the Creative Assembly strategy.

Total War: Warhammer 3, the votes of the international press

NME – 10

PC Invasion – 9.5

Wccftech – 9.5

PC Games – 9

TheSixthAxis – 9

PC Gamer – 9

IGN – 9

Windows Central – 9

CGMagazine – 9

GameWatcher – 9

PCGamesN – 9

Shacknews – 9

GaameStar – 8.8

God is a Geek – 8.5

Dexerto – 8.5

GamesHub – 8

GAMINGbible – 8

TheGamer – 8

VG247 – 8

Cultured Vultures – 7.5

In our review of Total War: Warhammer 3 we highlighted the robustness of the campaign, the new factions available and the redesign of the interface.

“Total War: Warhammer 3 is essential for those who enjoyed the first two chapters, because it concludes the experience in a spectacular way”, wrote Simone Tagliaferri in his article.

“Of course, diplomacy remains its weak point and some of the dynamics of Total War are starting to be so well known that some may find them too conservative compared to the other titles in the franchise, but overall we are faced with a great product, with many new factions. to discover and a vast and exciting main campaign. What more could you want? “