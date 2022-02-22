Warhammer 3 signs the second best premiere of a Total War on Steam

Big numbers for the strategy video game despite its simultaneous launch on PC Game Pass.

Total War: Warhammer 3 can already boast of being the second most popular video game in the entire strategy series of Creative Assembly on Steam. According to the SteamDB portal, the cataclysmic end of the trilogy set in the Games Workshop fantasy universe has managed to bring together a maximum of 166,754 players at its launch, a fact only improved today by Total War: Three Kingdoms.

The shared figures are very commendable on their own, but if we add the context they are even more so. In this sense, unlike Three Kingdoms, Total War: Warhammer 3 has been released on the Epic Games Store and, furthermore, on PC GamePass, thus having its community of players more divided than on previous occasions. At the moment it is unknown how many players have joined their world in total.

Total War: Warhammer 3’s 166,754 players is double that of Total War: Warhammer 2 at its peak, 84,920 players, and better than the first Total War: Warhammer, which had a peak of 113,019 players.

It’s not all good news with Total War: Warhammer 3. As Daniel Ahmad, a well-known industry analyst for the Asian market, points out, how to promote the video game in China by those responsible has not liked at all among the public. As a consequence, the adventure adds several negative reviews on Steam that prevent it, today, from reaching a high degree of approval in the store.

