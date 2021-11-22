Warhammer 40K had to remind its players that the Empire parodies fascists, and it’s not an endorsement

The creators of Warhammer 40K were forced to remind their players that the characters in their universe are a parody of the fascists, not a homage.

Games Workshop, the company that produces the Warhammer and Warhammer 40K board games, was forced to publish a lengthy statement to remind its fans what its true values ​​are. While the fictional universes of Warhammer are teeming with hate-driven factions, that doesn’t mean Games Workshop tolerates or supports real-world extremist movements.

Indeed, if anything, the opposite is true: factions like theWarhammer 40K Empire they were born precisely to satirize the fascist regimes of the last century and the theocracies.

In November, a major Warhammer tournament was animated by strong protests after a player showed up at the competition with some neo-Nazi symbols. The player in question had entered the tournament using the pseudonym ‘Austrian Pintor‘, Austrian painter. A tribute to Adolf Hitler.

Despite the protests of some other players present at the event, the organizers did nothing to sanction or expel the boy in neo-fascist clothes. Indeed, a bitter note, the organizers have awarded him several victories at the table, as many of his opponents, in protest against his explicit neo-Nazi sympathies, have refused to play against him.

The organizers of the GT Talavera, the contested tournament, explained that they did not dismiss the player for fear of legal retaliation. After speaking to him, ‘Pintor Austriaco’ said he had no problem playing against any other player, regardless of his ideas, but that if he was expelled from the competition for his political views he would have sued the organizers for discrimination.

After the controversy, Games Workshop released a statement, reiterating that sympathizers of Nazism and any other extremist ideology are not welcome during the company’s official events.

If you show up at a Games Workshop event, or our store, behaving badly, or wearing clothes with symbols of real hate groups, we will ask you to leave immediately. We will not allow you to participate. We don’t want your money. We don’t want you to be part of the Warhammer community.

But that’s not all: Games Workshop has also called on the organizers of unofficial competitions, such as the GT Talavera, to take action against anyone who makes other players feel uncomfortable by expressing hate-based opinions.

In Spain, wearing Nazi symbols is not a crime, unless the person with them commits other crimes (and we would like to emphasize that we do not believe that the laws are right or correct, but that is what our legal system provides), on the contrary, if the ‘organization had expelled the player exclusively for his deplorable ideas (Nazism), it would have been the organization that committed the crime of ideological discrimination, the player would have had the right to denounce us, he would have had the law on his side. Our hands were completely tied

