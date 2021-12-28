Warm holidays? Here are the exotic destinations of the “covid free tourist corridors”





Christmas holidays in the atolls of the Maldives or admiring the coral reef in Sharm El Sheik? Until January 31, 2022, thanks to the ordinance of Minister of Health establishing i covid free corridors, you can reach for tourist reasons some of the most popular exotic destinations during the winter holidays.

«All the itineraries departing and arriving on the national territory, aimed at allowing the realization of controlled tourist trips, including the stay at selected accommodation facilities, according to specific health security measures suitable for guaranteeing compliance with the protocols contained in the document “Indications aimed at preventing and protecting against the risk of contagion from COVID-19 in Covid-free tourist corridors”, attached to the Ordinance of 28 September 2021 “.

But be careful, “do-it-yourself” trips do not fall into this category. but only those “organized and managed by tour operators “. It is therefore not possible to independently book flights and hotels online, but you must rely on an operator who must ensure compliance with the security measures contained in the document “Indications aimed at preventing and protecting against the risk of contagion from COVID_19 in Covid-free tourist corridors”.

If the trip you intend to make does not fall within the type of “Covid-free tourist corridor”, the rules envisaged for the countries of List E continue to apply (prohibition of travel for tourist reasons, obligation of health surveillance and isolation on return to Italy)”.

The “Covid-free tourist corridors” are operational towards: Aruba, Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Dominican Republic ed Egypt (limited to the tourist areas of Sharm El Sheikh and Marsa Alam).

More information and the details of the rules to follow also for this type of travel on the website of Safe Travel



