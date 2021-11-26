Warmer waters, less food and reproductive “stress”: this is how global warming pushes the albatross to “divorce”

The effect of climate change that is not expected: global warming also affects the divorce ofalbatross with a black eyebrow, hitherto known as long-lived and monogamous. Because if it was already known that the main cause of divorce is due to the reproductive failure of a couple, now it turns out that, regardless of whether these large seabirds managed to give birth or not, as the temperature of the ‘water also increases the chance that a couple will’ burst ‘. This is the result of the study by a group of researchers from the universities of Lisbon, of the Montana andExeter, together with those of the Environmental Research Institute of South Atlantic and of the Center for Marine and Environmental Sciences of Portugal, published in the journal of the Royal Society, which they have been examining since 2003 15,500 breeding pairs of black-browed albatrosses that breed a New Island, in the Falklands. “Here is the South Atlantic’s only rising population, but this link between climate change and divorce could be a further cause for concern if confirmed in other albatross populations, especially other slowly disappearing species, too. due to factors such as the impact of fishing or alien species ”he explains to ilfattoquotidiano.it Francesco Ventura, Italian researcher at the University of Lisbon and co-author of the research.

The reproduction and divorce of albatrosses – When this seabird – scientific name Thalassarche melanophris – it must reproduce, in summer, it goes on the mainland for about four months. And it always returns to the same nest: some of the black-eyed albatrosses studied form pairs with the same partners since the beginning of the research, that is, almost twenty years. A ‘divorce’ occurs if from one year to the next the members of a couple have both survived but at least one of them is reproducing together with another partner. “We know that couples who fail to reproduce (even more so if the egg does not hatch) have a very good chance of divorce five times higher than those that manage to make the chick survive, ”adds Ventura, who has been on the research team for four years. But during the study it was realized that in some breeding seasons there was a spike in divorce cases. “If on average we talk about the 3-4%, it ranged from a minimum of1% at a maximum of8% – he says – and we discovered that this happened regardless of whether or not the reproduction was successful, even when the sea temperature changed on the balance of the couple. So we asked ourselves some questions and formulated hypotheses ”.

The link with climate change – Starting from the ritual: when the female lays the egg, in fact, during the incubation period the parents take turns in the hatching to go for food. The increase in water temperature has a first effect on the abundance of prey because the warmer waters are less rich and productive, therefore the animals have more difficulty in finding food. “The first consequence, as an indirect link between high temperature and divorce – explains Ventura – is that in more difficult times, reproduction is hindered by the fact that trips to look for food have to be prolonged, making synchronization more difficult. between male and female who alternate between brooding and hunting for prey “. But, according to the researchers, there are two other direct effects of climate change: “First – he says Ventura – in more difficult years, animals pay a higher reproductive cost, it takes longer to regain energy during the winter and can arrive late on land for the next breeding season. Secondly, always in adverse conditions, the members of the couple stress more, causing the female to believe the male. unable to bring reproduction to success “. Hence the choice to change partners. “On the other hand we already knew – adds the researcher – that the female obtains greater benefits in terms of reproductive success after a divorce, compared to what a male specimen does”. But the most worrying aspect “is that the interruptions in the reproduction processes of monogamous populations could represent a consequence so far neglected of global warming which, therefore, as temperatures increase could have even more negative effects in the coming decades, especially in populations. from albatrosses more to limit numerically “.