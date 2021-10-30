Warmest coats and down jackets ever

When temperatures drop and the desire to stay under the duvet increases exponentially, the only solution is to resort to jackets capable of giving the feeling of still being under the blankets. Very warm and often oversized, remember i plaid with fringes that we use to watch television on the sofa. But they are much more chic and sophisticated, come on materials until you get to the silhouette, always sought after. They also have the enormous advantage of being able to be worn even outside the home, arousing the admiration of passers-by that will consider us elegant and cool, instead of a little crazy. Such a trend would seem to be reserved exclusively for the colder months, but this is not exactly the case. Because on the occasion of the Met Gala, last September, Rihanna And A $ AP Rocky appeared on the red carpet sporting respectively a down jacket with XL proportions, signed Balenciaga, it’s a multicolor blanket of the American brand ERL.

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky on the Met Gala red carpet last September. Taylor Hill

Of course, the look chosen by the two stars is deliberately over the top and not really suitable for a walk in the center. But who did not think, seeing them, that they would be right the ideal garments for cold winter days? Specifically those gray and rainy in which you would like to leave the house only if it is really necessary and, even in that case, preferably wrapped in a hot cocoon. The line Longing For Sleep of the stylist Marit Ilison it is inspired by those moments when we would like to stay dormant indoors. A feeling well summed up by the concept of kaamos, an Estonian word that refers to that period, typical of the northern hemisphere, in which the days are very short and there are only a few hours of sunshine. Its capsule of coats is in fact entirely made with real blankets vintage wool, typical of the Soviet era.

Loading... Advertisements

If you too are looking for very warm coats, which envelop you like an embrace while protecting you from the elements, you just have to browse the gallery below and choose the perfect model for you. Tartan or patchwork effect, solid color or in knitted tricot, will be the perfect ally for the coming winter.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

Miniskirt, great love

Total leather, leather is the absolute protagonist of the winter wardrobe