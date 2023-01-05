WARNED! Paunovic and Hierro gave a strong warning to the Chivas players for the Clausura 2023

The footballers have already received a strong message from the board of directors and coaching staff in which their performance will be subject to analysis.

The Chivas board led by Amaury Vergara and Fernando Hierro are aware that Guadalajara needs to resurface in Mexican soccer as soon as possible, so in the sports project led by The former Spanish player has determined a forceful position with the footballers for the Clausura 2023.

From eThe title obtained in the Clausura 2017 under the tutelage of Matías Almeydathe Flock has moved away from the limelight, so the mission is to restore the competitiveness of the rojiblanca squad, so they are clear that the footballers rthey want to take a more active and leading roleTherefore, if they do not perform as expected, they must leave the club for Opening 2023.

“The coaching staff, Within the personalized talks that he has had with the players, he has made it clear to them that in this new stage You can’t make so many changes, which is an atypical tournament and they were going to bet on those who have already stayed. But, those who are going to stay, at the end of the Clausura 2023, If the numbers did not support their permanence, they would begin to make determinations: those who have to leave, let them leave or if the kids already need space, start freeing up spaces”, explained the communicator Alejandro Ramírez on his YouTube channel, La Chorcha Sports.

Hierro hinted that with the additions ofe Víctor Guzmán and Daniel Ríos, would be the only for this tournament, so they would give the youth vote of confidence as Luis Puente, Marioni Ham, José Tala Rangel, Diego Campillo, among many others.

When will Chivas debut in Liga MX?

After concluding his participation in the Sky Cup, Guadalajara will already work to prepare its presentation at the Clausura 2023, the same as will be held next Saturday, January 7, 2023 when the people from Guadalajara visit Rayados on the field of the BBVA Stadium.

