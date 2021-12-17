Warner Bros announces the dates of Kimi, Moonshot, The Fallout, Last Train To New York & Toto

READ ALSO: Blue Beetle: The film will be released in theaters in 2023

The New Line remake of Train to Busan, the director Thyme Tjahjanto is entitled The Last Train to New York and will be released in theaters on April 21, 2023. The film is scripted by Gary Dauberman and produced by James Wan.

Toto, the animated feature film directed by Alex Timbers, which tells the story of the Wizard of Oz from the point of view of Dorothy’s dog, will be released in American theaters by February 2, 2024. The film is scripted by John August and produced by Derek Fray.

HBO Max

KIMI the original thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh, interpreted a Zoë Kravitz (The Batman), will be available exclusively on HBO Max from February 10.

The film, scripted by David Koepp, counts in the cast: Byron Bowers (No Sudden Move), Jaime Camil (Schmigadoon), Erika Christensen (Traffic), Derek DelGaudio (In & Of Itself), Robin Givens (Riverdale), Charles Halford (Logan Lucky), Devin Retray (Side Effects), Jacob Vargas (The 33) e Rita Wilson (Mamma Mia movies!).

To the production Koepp e Michael Polaire longtime collaborator of Soderbergh.

The Fallout

Directed by Megan Park will debut on January 27.

Backed by new friendships born in sudden and tragic circumstances, high school student Vada (Jenna Ortega) begins to reinvent herself, re-evaluating her relationships with family, friends and her worldview.

Breaking away from her comfortable family routine, she begins to take risks with a series of lightning-fast decisions that test her limits and push her in new directions. As she spends more time with Mia (Maddie Ziegler), they get closer and closer and Vada slowly redefines herself through their common experiences, taking her further from that day and closer to living her life in the present.

They are part of the cast Jenna Ortega, Maddie Ziegler, Niles Fitch, Will Ropp, John Ortiz, Julie Bowen And Shailene Woodley.

Moonshot

The romantic sci-fi comedy by Christopher Winterbauer will debut on the platform on March 24.

The story is set in a future where Mars is terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students end up joining forces and sneak aboard a space shuttle to the red planet to join their loved ones.

In the cast Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd And Zach Braff.

