Warner Bros. announces the remake of The Witches of Eastwick, cult starring Jack Nicholson

In these hours the remake de The Witches of Eastwick, cult of 1987 directed by George Miller and performed by Jack Nicholson And Michelle Pfeiffer.

According to Screen Daily, Ninja Thyberg, known for directing and co-writing Pleasure, is ready for both directing that to write the screenplay for the remake produced by Warner Bros. The new film will be shot in the United States, although a specific date for the start of production has not yet been set. At the moment it is not even clear if the remake will be based on the original George Miller’s film or on the novel The Witches of Eastwick by John Updike.

Miller’s 1987 film, starring Susan Sarandon, Cher and Michelle Pfeiffer in the role of the witches of the same name, with Jack Nicholson in those of the mysterious Daryl Van Horne, tells the story of the three leading women, each unhappy with her own life and unaware of being a witch. Horne’s arrival sets strange events in motion, leading women to discover their powers. The plot of the novel is essentially similar, although Horne is a much more sinister figure in the source material. The remake will be produced by the producers of The Great Gatsby and the trilogy of Divergent, Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher. It won’t be the first remake of de The Witches of Eastwick: an ABC TV show titled Eastwick it aired for just one season in 2009, while in 1992 and 2002 two pilots were made for as many TV series, which however did not materialize. At the moment, no casting details are available for the remake and there is not even an exit window.

In the meantime, still remaining at Warner Bros., new details have emerged on George Miller’s Furiosa, while the official title of the long-awaited Matrix 4 was unveiled during the night.