Warner Bros Confirms I Am Legend 2 Production

The sequel will star Will Smith, although the plot and release date have not been revealed.

Apparently we can see Will Smith in his role as Robert Nevillewell Warner Bros I already confirm that I’m legend will have a sequel where we can see how he fights against these vampiric beings.

You may also like: The Muppets return with a series on Disney Plus!

After 15 years of the premiere of this first installment, the actor returns not only as part of the cast but also as a producer. In addition, the participation of Michael B Jordan with a star role and will also carry out production work on the tape.

However, neither Alice Braga and charlie tahanthe survivors at the end of the film who manage to bring the cure to the shelter, have not spoken about it, so we can guess that i am legend 2 it won’t show us what happened to them. Even though, Akiva Goldsmann will be in charge of the script of this sequel, just as he did in the first part.

But in the part of the direction there is no name, because the filmmaker Francis Lawrencedirector of i am legend 1 is not contemplated.

Unfortunately for the fans, wraner bros He has not given details about the plot or the premiere of this film, so you have to be very careful not to miss anything about this long-awaited premiere.

SVGP