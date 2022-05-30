Warner Bros cut scenes of Amber Heard in the movie ‘Aquaman’ – Cinema and Tv – Culture

The head of the DC Comics division of the Warner Bros.Walter Hamada, assured that his production company cut the scenes of the sequel to “Aquaman” in which Amber Heard appeared for his “lack of chemistry” with the lead, Jason Momoa.

According to this director, the bad press that the actress was dragging for her turbulent relationship with Johnny Deppwhom he accuses of sexist violence, was not decisive in reducing the minutes that would appear on the tape, thus contradicting Heard’s version.

The manager’s statement, whose recorded statement was screened this Tuesday at the trial facing Depp and Heard for defamation, is a boost to the version of the former’s lawyers.

Specific, Depp accuses his ex-wife of defamation for an article she published in The Washington Post in 2018after his divorce, in which he claimed to have suffered “domestic abuse” without mentioning him.

The actor asks for 50 million dollars as compensation. For his part, Heard responded with a counterclaim in which he alleges that Depp has launched a smear campaign against him for which he would have lost papers and claims 100 million.

According to Hamada, Heard’s few appearances in the “Aquaman” sequel, scheduled for release next year, were already decided in advance.

“The magnitude of his role was determined in the early development of the script, which was in 2018 I would say.

The participation of the character in the story was more or less the same from the beginning,” explained the director. They even considered the possibility of replacing the actress due to the lack of “chemistry” with Momoa, the protagonist of the film, in the first installment of the saga.

“There was a concern that it took a lot of effort and therefore it would be better if we went back to find someone who had a better and more natural chemistry with Jason Momoa,” he testified.

The first “Aquaman” movie, released in 2018, was a resounding box office success that was the most important work in Heard’s career, who signed for a sequel but later regretted his scant appearance in the script for it.

The trial between Heard and Depp faces its last week before the popular jury meets to deliberate.

On Wednesday, the model Kate Moss will intervene as a witness at the request of Depp’s lawyers, with whom he had a romantic relationship between 1994 and 1998.

EFE