Warner Bros. Discovery says strikes will impact ad market through 2024

By Helen Koster and Samridha A.

(Reuters) -Box office smash “Barbie” helped Warner Bros. Discovery top quarterly profit estimates, but the impact of two Hollywood strikes and a weak advertising market could hurt earnings next year, company executives said. Said on Wednesday.

The dark outlook sent the company’s shares down more than 14%.

Although Hollywood film and television writers ratified a new three-year contract in September, ending their 148-day layoff, members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union have been on strike since July, impacting the industry’s 2024 film slate. It is happening and media companies are being deprived of it. New content to sell.

On a call with investors, Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Weidenfels said there was a “real risk” that financial losses from the strike would last into 2024.

“It is now becoming increasingly clear that, like 2023, 2024 will also have its share of complexity, especially as it relates to the possibility of continued sluggish advertising trends,” Weidenfels said. “We don’t see when this will change.”

Chief Executive David Zaslav said the company saw its lightest original content slate in years and had to delay some releases, leading to a decline in the number of streaming subscribers in the third quarter.

Weidenfels said the impact of the strike is likely to have a negative impact of “a few hundred million dollars” on EBITDA in full-year 2023, and that the inability to spend will result in a positive cash flow of “several hundred million dollars”. on production.

“The runaway success of the Barbie movie may be a one-off that won’t be repeated for at least a few years,” said Michael Shulman, chief investment officer at Running Point Capital.

The media company formed by the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery reported third-quarter adjusted core earnings of $2.97 billion, beating estimates of $2.92 billion, according to LSEG data. Total revenue of $9.98 billion was in line with estimates.

The company reported free cash flow of $2.06 billion, compared to $1.72 billion in the previous quarter. That exceeded expectations by $1.74 billion, according to Visible Alpha.

The company reported a net loss of $417 million, down from a net loss of $2.3 billion in the year-ago period.

Thomas Hayes, president of Great Hill Capital, said, “The market is not thrilled with the fact that even after the unparalleled blockbuster success of Barbie, they found a way to lose $417 million in the quarter. That’s not ideal.”

Advertising revenue in its networks segment declined 12% to $1.71 billion as global conflicts and inflation created an uncertain environment for marketers.

The company’s streaming unit made an adjusted core profit of $111 million, compared with a loss of $634 million a year earlier. Global average revenue per user grew 6% in this segment.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s global direct-to-consumer subscribers were 95.1 million at quarter end, down from 95.8 million the previous quarter. In May, it launched its Max streaming service – combining scripted entertainment from HBO Max with reality shows from Discovery.

The company lost 17 cents a share, beating estimates of 6 cents.

(Reporting by Samriddhi Arunasalam in Bengaluru and Helen Koster in New York; Editing by Soumyadeb Chakraborty, Anil D’Silva and Mark Porter)