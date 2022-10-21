Warner Bros. gets rid of Walter Hamada, but makes changes

After the departure of the controversial director of DC Studios, Walter Hamada, Warner Bros. has already begun to make changes to the executive table. One of the starters could replace it, who?

Warner Bros., despite being one of the most renowned studios in Hollywood, faces critical moments. Despite the great boom in superhero movies, for the company these do not seem to be an impulse, but rather a punishment.

A large part of this crisis bears the name of Walter Hamada. The former president of DC Films was recently removed from the post. However, he was directly responsible for the arrival of Joss Whedon, the treatment of Zack Snyder after the death of his daughter, and the end of the Snyderverse.

In addition, the executive faltered personally. Hamada faced accusations of racism. These led, at the time, to Ray Fisher to give up his role as Cyborg. On the other hand, misogynistic acts put Gal Gadot one step away from resignation. Ben Affleck did not want to continue in the midst of so much disaster and stepped aside.

The other point that they do not forgive the producer is the theme Ezra Miller. The protagonist of The Flash has been a headache for the study. The constant demands of him for abuse against and erratic behavior, have the sprinter movie in suspense.

Regarding his departure, it was previously reported that Walter Hamada had agreed to remain in his position until Black Adam It will hit theaters on October 21. Unexpectedly, but really logically, the president of DC Studios has left Warner Bros. Discovery two days before the premiere of Dwayne Johnson’s film. In fact, it is rumored that he was not present during the world premiere of The Rock’s film. The departure of the president follows the cancellation of batgirl on HBO Max. A decision with which, presumably, Walter Hamada was not at all happy.

a new team

To mitigate the managerial chaos, the production company began to make some adjustments. Hamada finally left and other employees were promoted.

On the other hand, the company’s veteran official, Jesse Ermantake on a new role. The executive was promoted to president of production and development at the Burbank-based studio. With this, he takes the position vacated by Courtenay Valenti.

Ehrman has been with the studio for 16 years and has worked on the Hangover trilogy, Space Jam 2, Ready Player One, and Ocean’s 8. He is currently working on upcoming movies like Minecraft, the prequel to the Ocean movies, and Coyote vs. acme. . In his new role, the executive will oversee Warner’s live-action budget and development team, working closely with Warner’s film chiefs Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy on the overall slate development of the film. study. He recently held the title of executive vice president of production. Kevin McCormick continues in that role, working closely with Ehrman.

Other officials such as Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott were also promoted to the title of senior vice president of production for Warner Bros. Pictures. One of these could be Hamada’s direct replacement. However, DC Studios (a division of Warner Media) has yet to announce a successor.