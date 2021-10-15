Warner Bros. has released a “very cryptic” synopsis of the film

The synopsis released by Warner Bros. teases fans a lot about the plot of Matrix 4

After the trailer released last month, Warner Bros. has released the official synopsis of Matrix: Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the famous film saga created by the Wachowski sisters. Eighteen years after the third chapter, Matrix Revolutions, Keanu Reeves returns as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity while Jada Pinkett Smith will be Niobe again. As announced for several months now, Laurence Fishburne, who in the previous chapters had played Morpheus, will be the great absentee. His place was “taken” by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Published on the Warner Bros. Awards website, the synopsis of Matrix 4 reads:

In a world of two realities – everyday life and what’s behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once again. The choice, even if an illusion, is still the only way to enter or exit the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever ”.

A rather cryptic synopsis, but one that suggests that Neo will be pushed to his limits by an enemy of unknowable power. Directed by Lana Wachowski, Matrix 4 also stars Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Christina Ricci. The film will hit theaters next December 22.