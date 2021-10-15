News

Warner Bros. has released a “very cryptic” synopsis of the film

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The synopsis released by Warner Bros. teases fans a lot about the plot of Matrix 4

After the trailer released last month, Warner Bros. has released the official synopsis of Matrix: Resurrections, the fourth chapter of the famous film saga created by the Wachowski sisters. Eighteen years after the third chapter, Matrix Revolutions, Keanu Reeves returns as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity while Jada Pinkett Smith will be Niobe again. As announced for several months now, Laurence Fishburne, who in the previous chapters had played Morpheus, will be the great absentee. His place was “taken” by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The Matrix 4

Published on the Warner Bros. Awards website, the synopsis of Matrix 4 reads:

In a world of two realities – everyday life and what’s behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once again. The choice, even if an illusion, is still the only way to enter or exit the Matrix, which is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever ”.

A rather cryptic synopsis, but one that suggests that Neo will be pushed to his limits by an enemy of unknowable power. Directed by Lana Wachowski, Matrix 4 also stars Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Christina Ricci. The film will hit theaters next December 22.

Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
728
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
592
News

Cinema, all films out in October
566
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
502
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
440
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
386
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
349
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
347
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
312
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top