Warner Bros Home Video – November full of news

The month of November is packed with branded home video releases Warner Bros, let’s discover them together!

Warner Bros Home Video – November

Let’s start the long list of new proposals starting from November 4th. Coming out in we have the DVD of Me Against You The Film – The Mystery of the Enchanted School. The film is the second magical adventure of Me Against You in a completely fairy world and together with the standard DVD are also available the editions with gadgets (exclusive Wooden Pen Holder and DVD + Magnetic Frame). We also inform you that from November 25, on the occasion of Christmas, ad hoc versions will also be available, perfect for Christmas gifts for the little ones who will have, among other things, also Mr. S’s Christmas ball to decorate the tree!

Always the November 4th, Injustice in 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Injustice, the new animated film starring many characters from the DC universe: from Superman to Batman and Joker, from Wonder Woman to Green Lantern and Harley Quinn.

From mid-month

From November 17, the complete series of Smalville! The historic series directed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar with Tom Welling as the man of steel.

Also on the same day it is the turn of the action thriller Fragments From the Past – Reminiscence in DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD Steelbook. Among the protagonists of the film Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.

Fragments From the Past – Reminiscence (Blu-ray) (Blu Ray) Nick Bannister (Jackman), is a private mind detective who delves into the dark and fascinating world of his clients’ past, helping them access lost memories.

Living on the edge of Miami’s sunken coast, his life changes forever when he meets a new client, Mae (Ferguson), who contacts him with a simple matter: the loss of an item.

But soon it all turns into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister struggles to investigate Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and ultimately has to answer the question: how far can one go to keep the people we love close?

Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Natalie Martinez (Actors)

Malignant will be available on DVD, Blu-ray and Blu-ray from November 25, the same day it will also arrive Space Jam: New Legends in DVD, Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Steelbook.

Malignant (Blu-ray) (Blu Ray) Malignant, directed by James Wan, tells the story of Madison (Annabelle Wallis), a woman who has terrible visions, in which she watches helplessly in violent murders.

Madison is even more shocked when she discovers that these images are not just in her head, but events that actually happen

Forbidden to minors under 15

Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young (Actors)

Space Jam: New Legends (Blu-ray) (Blu Ray) Welcome to Space Jam! NBA champion and global icon LeBron James lives an epic adventure alongside the timeless Bugs Bunny, in the animated / live-action film “Space Jam: New Legends”, directed by Malcolm D. Lee, with a team of filmmakers innovators like Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter.

This transformational adventure is a frenzied mix of two worlds, revealing how far some parents can go to bond with their children.

When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by an evil Artificial Intelligence, LeBron will go to great lengths to return home safe and sound guiding Bugs, Lola Bunny and the entire gang of notoriously unruly Looney Tunes to victory. on the playing field, against the digitized champions of Artificial Intelligence: a super powerful basketball team full of all-star professionals never seen before.

LeBron James, Sonequa Martin-Green, Don Cheadle (Actors)

Finally, the two chapters of Wonder Woman in a new version Steelbook 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray.

Stay tuned on the Orgoglionerd pages for new interesting news and insights. As always, tell us your opinion on our Facebook page.