Warner Bros’ strategy for DC movies wants to privilege quality over connections with other tapes

As Marvel Studios continues to add titles to its popular cohesive universe, Warner Bros might finally be fully willing to embrace another strategy for its adaptations of DC comics.

Given the success of the premiere of batmanthe president of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, Toby Emmerich, spoke with the Deadline portal about future plans for DC movies and stated that the current strategy of the studio is focused on prioritize quality over a cohesion of plots or styles.

“The secret of the movie business is quality. It’s the best business strategy for both theatrical movies and superhero movies.” Emmerich said. “It’s not necessary for every movie to have the same tone, or intersect with other DC movies, or have an easter egg that sets up another movie. Quality is the most important factor for a studyAnd the most important thing you can do to influence quality is the filmmaker you hire.”

DC’s most recent movies for the cinema include joker (2019), birds of prey (2020), The Suicide Squad (2021) and batman (2022). Of all those tapes alone Suicide Squad and Birds of Preand are connected to some extent by Margot Robbie’s version of Harley Quinn, however they both function as separate entities.

In that sense, considering that these films in general had a positive reception and even joker was nominated for and won a few statuettes at the Oscars, Emmerich’s idea clearly makes sense and could help power DC adaptations even further.

But of course, although for now nothing indicates that the studio will give in to the requests of some fans and restore the universe of Zack Snyder’s tapes, we cannot say that the entire future of DC movies will be marked by independent tapes either. After all, although already in 2020 it was noted that joker and batman were set in their own worlds, The Flash movie would have the mission of establishing a new order for the tapes that will be (or were) connected to each other. Remember that some characters from other DC bets appeared in the Peacemaker series. All while Michael Keaton’s Batman will be a part of batgirl and Flash.