Warner Bros. to the rescue of JK Rowling

The author of the harry potter saga and Fantastic Beasts enjoyed interplanetary success in the early 2000s with the film adaptation of works from its wizarding universe. If the inventiveness of jk rowling still has a bright future ahead of it with the adaptations of Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5 which should normally see the light of day, despite the decline of the franchise, the author of these two sagas is debating on more thorny subjects.

JK Rowling indeed caused a strong sensation following his polemical tweets, considered radical, at a time when society no longer allows any point of view different from the straightjacket of self-righteousness dictated by part of the audience. So that JK Rowling has sometimes crossed certain thresholds that are difficult to tolerate for a good part of its readers, as a result of which, Emma Watson came to confide in her return to Harry Potter a few days ago. The latter would agree to resume her role of Hermione, provided that JK Rowling is not included in the project.

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) was recently interviewed by Sky News. During the session, a journalist asked him about his feelings about the potential indentation of JK Rowling of the wizarding world at Warner Bros., to which, before he even had time to answer, a studios manager cut the session short by forcing another question. Since then, many have perceived, in their own way, the author’s estrangement. Warner Bros intervenes in an official press release, and supports JK Rowling:

