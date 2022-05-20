Warner Bros wants to create new content for HBO Max

Warner Bros has a new president, who has just confirmed that he will meet with JK Rowling to guarantee the future of Harry Potter with content for HBO Max. Know all the details.

It is not in dispute that Harry Potter It is one of the best known and most important franchises in the film industry. The story, which began with the novels of JK Rowling, both of which became best sellers, also succeeded in unique ways on film. In fact, the first movie, The Philosopher’s Stonepremiered in 2001 and marked thousands of generations around the world to the point that 21 years after that release, it is still well remembered.

However, everything that begins ends and the original saga of Harry Potter came to an end with The Deathly Hallows (Part 2)which was released worldwide in 2011. Even so, it should be noted that after the furor of the films starring Daniel Radcliffe, JK Rowling continues to surprise fans. Well, the truth is that the Wizarding World has not ended since several spin-offs of the story were created, among which is fantastic animals.

Anyway, recently the new CEO of Warner Bros, David Zaslav, confirmed that he intends to meet with JK Rowling in order to continue with the universe of Harry Potter. As reported The Wall Street JournalZaslav is “looking to create new Harry Potter related content for HBO Max”. The decision to generate productions for this platform is because it belongs to WarnerMedia.

Likewise, for what the aforementioned portal assures, “Zaslav plans to meet with JK Rowling in the coming weeks to discuss the matter”. Of course, for now it is unknown what type of content the CEO of Warner wants to create. This is because he did not confirm if they are new movies or series that are related to the original story. In addition, it is not known whether the real protagonists will be.

for now, Daniel RadcliffeEmma Watson Y Rupert Grint they have only returned to the world of Harry Potter in the special that took place in early January on HBO Max. The program, which was a rage on the platform, was to celebrate 20 years since the first launch. On the other hand, beyond the main trio, personalities such as Tom Felton, Helena Bonham Carter, Imelda Staunton or Gary Oldman also appeared.