Entertainment

Warner Bros wants Todd Phillips to guide the future of DC Films

Photo of James James1 hour ago
Superheroes never go out of style and Warner Bros is clear about it, so they want to continue working on DC Movies in a coordinated manner with the help of Todd Phillips.

From the entertainment company they bet on a concrete future for the cinematic universe of the franchise. The idea is to be able to carry out a project that they have tried to build for a long time.

