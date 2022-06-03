Warner Bros wants Todd Phillips to guide the future of DC Films

Superheroes never go out of style and Warner Bros is clear about it, so they want to continue working on DC Movies in a coordinated manner with the help of Todd Phillips.

From the entertainment company they bet on a concrete future for the cinematic universe of the franchise. The idea is to be able to carry out a project that they have tried to build for a long time.

Little by little, important faces have been established within the film studio inspired by the DC heroes. Jason Momoa as Aquaman and Gal Gadot in the role of wonder-woman they are the most stable.

In addition, he recently joined Robert Pattinson thanks to its success Batman and with whom they will continue working on more films.

However, at the moment there is no clear unification beyond what has been done with the League of Justice by Zack Snyder, since it is a title that is up in the air with various setbacks and doubts.

It is in this context that Phillips’ name appears as a possible guide from now on so that the cinematographic panorama is clear.

The challenge for the director

Todd Phillips came to ‘WB’ in 2019, specifically to the DC Universe to take over joker. The success obtained was such that the producers were delighted with their work, wanting to repeat an experience one day.

The time has come and everything is already being planned for the sequel to ‘Joker’, but now the news is that from the company they want to go further with the New York director.

According to slogan The Hollywood Reporterthe head of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslavcontacted the filmmaker directly to discuss the future.

“He has asked him to do more in the DC Universe, potentially acting as advisoralthough it will not play an executive role,” he said.

Although it is made clear that Todd is not a specialist in comic book publishing, without much special knowledge about superheroes, the project is entrusted to him.

In an almost inevitable comparison exercise, it is indicated that the director would have a role similar to what Kevin Feige is in Marvel.

With this, Warner Bros would leave in the hands of Todd Phillips something that has been worked on for a long time, which would be to finally create an orderly and unified DC cinematic universe. Now just wait for the answer to see how the idea moves forward.