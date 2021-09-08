Warner Bros wishes Idris Elba a happy birthday, mistaking him for Will Smith’s Deadshot

A couple of days ago, Idris Elba, the actor we recently saw on the big screen thanks to The Suicide Squad from James Gunn, turned 49 years old. The Warner Bros UK social account did not miss the opportunity to wish the actor a happy birthday, but swapping Will Smith’s character, Deadshot, with Idris Elba’s, Robert DuBois / Bloodsport.

Here are the tweets that testify to the mistake and the mostly amused reaction of the fans to the incident:

The ones who know him as Deadshot might have a problem. pic.twitter.com/LdNChuCUoK – Zaki Hasan (@zakiscorner) September 6, 2021

Yikes… Deadshot may never miss but it seems WB sure does… lol https://t.co/DzjjAKwsIc – DamnDanJustDoIt! 😈 (@DanDDoes) September 6, 2021

The ones who know him as Deadshot, are one of the big reasons why the black community don’t care for WB. pic.twitter.com/ZvQDozl9Y2 – Daniel Hennessy (@DK_Hennessy) September 6, 2021

The person running the @WarnerBrosUK Twitter account was like: “Is it Bloodsport or Deadshot? 🤔Fuck it, I’ll just do both because I’m not in the mood to Google it.” ¯ _ (ツ) _ / ¯ pic.twitter.com/Zccp8U3Hdl – Derek the Fully Vaccinated (@i__m__kered) September 6, 2021

Sure, we could argue that both actors were part of the Suicide Squad franchise, or that their character’s name looks a lot alike but, as many have noted on the web, are mistakes that Warner Bros, also considered the his past with DC movies and the problems he had with his actors, he could avoid committing easily.

