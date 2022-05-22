Warner did not want Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 and the reason has nothing to do with Johnny Depp

what to see

In the scandalous trial that they carry out in the USA Johnny Depp vs. his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation new information leaked that has to do with the professional life of the actress. Jessica Kovacevichthe representative of the interpreter assured that Warner bros didn’t want her in her role as princess Mere in the second part of the film Aquaman. The film company assured Heard’s manager that the reason for the attempted exclusion of the actress had nothing to do with the conflictive process with her ex, but with the fact that she had a “lack of chemistry” between her and the protagonist of the film, Jason Momoa.

The versions that Depp’s ex would not be part of the sequel to Aquaman They were so strong that there was even talk of their possible replacements. Among them, it was even counted Paris Hilton.

Before Kovacevic’s statements, existed in the Hollywood mills the strong rumor that Warner was looking to replace Heard in the sequel to the underwater hero film. Heard had played the princess Mere first in the movie The Justice Leaguefrom 2017, and then, in the highest-grossing and most successful film of all those from the DC Comics factory: Aquamanof the year 2018. There, the ex of Johnny Deppwith her character as a powerful red-haired princess, took a leading role and seemed to charm the public.

But after the embarrassment of mutual accusations in the trial between Heard and Depp, there began to be talk that the actress would be displaced from the sequel to the film, aquaman and the lost kingdom. A list of interpreters who could be put in the role of Mera was even circulated among DC fans and signatures were even gathered for Warner to change the interpreter. But even though all that didn’t happen, Heard’s appearances in Aquaman 2 were drastically reducedas testified by his representative.

Kovacevich left his recorded testimony at the hearing last Thursday of the trial between Depp and Heard. According to what was cited by Entertainment Weekly, The representative of the actress said that Warner bros had pointed out the “lack of chemistry” to remove his client from the film. However, she firmly believed that the reason could have been anotherneither more nor less than Heard’s conflict with the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean. According to the manager, the company did not want to have her in the cast because they were not interested in “having someone who had a bad press”adding that “no one wants that partnership.”

In the same sense, in the trial and sitting on the stand, the very Heard recounted the difficulties he had to cope with his activity after his separation from Depp. “I had to fight very hard to keep my career after I got (my restraining order against the actor). I got fired from jobs and campaigns. I fought to keep my job and the biggest movie opportunity I’ve had to date with the League of Justicewith the option to star Aquaman. I had to fight very hard to stay in that role at the time of my divorce (in 2016), “said the actress.

“They took out a lot of my role”

Regarding Aquaman 2, Heard spoke about the reduction of Mera’s appearances. “They gave me a script and then they gave me new versions of the script that they had deleted scenes that had action, that showed my character and another character fighting each other. Basically, they took out a lot of my role. They just removed a bunch. I don’t even know if I’ll be in the final cut”, complained the actress. According to the aforementioned American media, Depp’s ex would appear on the screen for only 10 minutes. Anyway, your monetary contract was not modifiedand the actress would have received 2,000,000 dollars for her role.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp face each other in court in a millionaire trial for defamation and that seems to affect the careers of both actors

Now, together with the curiosity about the versions that the actress would be fired from the project of Aquamanbegan to appear candidates to replace her. Then the name of Emily Clarke, actress who had shared the screen with Momoa in game of thronesso they were supposed to have proven chemistry.

There was also a group of fans who asked for Heard’s replacement to be the charismatic actress. Black Lively. But obviously the request did not work.

And another of the figures that sounded to replace Heard was neither more nor less than Paris Hilton. According to the movie and series site what to seethe name of this woman -more media than cinematographic- emerged from a series of Instagram stories of Juliette Lauren Fischeran executive producer for Warner Bros. would have pointed out that the studio wanted Hilton in the role of Mera. But his claims could never be proven.

In conclusion, Mera’s role in Aquaman and the lost kingdom will continue in charge of Amber Heard, but with a very reduced appearance. The film will premiere in March 2023 and probably, according to the specialized American media, it will be the last appearance of this actress in the big Hollywood productions, since, after the scandal, it will be difficult for the most important companies to hire her.

Basically, the actress’s future work is in danger by the rejection expressed against her by the cinematographic public. In fact, a request that Heard be removed from Aquaman 2 that took place on the platform Change.org It has already reached more than 4,300,000 signatures. And the number continues to grow.