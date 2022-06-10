Warner makes a final decision on Amber Heard in Aquaman 2

Is Amber Heard staying in Aquaman 2? Warner has already decided what he is going to do with the actress in the DCEU sequel and has communicated it.

The soap opera is over. Amber Heard will stay in Aquaman 2. As we reported the other day, Warner Bros. Pictures met urgently to make a decision on whether or not the actress should be part of the film’s footage. After what happened in the trial for defamation against johnny depp, there were many rumors that the studio was going to substitute her and replace her with another star. However, as has been reported since DC Unlimitedthey have finally made the decision not only to keep it, but also to double their participation time in the resulting montage.

#OFFICIAL – June 8, #AquamanAndTheLostKingdom had its second test screening. The reaction was positive WB increased Amber Heard’s screen time as Mera, from 10 minutes (It was the time she had in the first test) to just over 20 minutes on stage pic.twitter.com/5yK3PEo2kJ — DC Unlimited  (@DCEUMX) June 9, 2022

As you can read, a second test screening of Aquaman 2. In that ‘test screener’ a lot of details could be confirmed, the first of all that the film of the DC Extended Universe had a very positive reception. However, it is the second highlight that is most surprising. Warner Bros. Pictures has made the decision to keep Amber Heard in the sequel. To add insult to injury, the studio has doubled his screen time. It has gone from having just ten minutes of participation to more than twenty minutes. It is still a reduced role, but not as much as before.

Johnny Depp fans are not satisfied with this

We do not know what has been the reason why Warner Bros. Pictures has decided to keep Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 after so much controversy. Perhaps having filmed the movie is one of the keys to its maintenance. After all, it is not the same case as Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets. However, many fans of the actor Pirates of the Caribbean have expressed their opposition to this decision. It seems unfair to them. Either way, it’s too late to repent or pull your hair out. The decision is made. The actress will remain Mere. We will see if it will continue to be so in the future.